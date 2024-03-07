24 Hour Fitness Teams Up with Angel City FC, Boosting Women's Fitness and Youth Soccer

On March 7, 2024, in Carlsbad, California, 24 Hour Fitness and Angel City Football Club (ACFC) unveiled a groundbreaking partnership aimed at enhancing community wellness, promoting women's fitness, and bolstering youth soccer development. This collaboration positions 24 Hour Fitness as a Founding Level Partner with ACFC, underlining a shared commitment to health, inclusivity, and fostering the next generation of athletic talent.

Empowering Communities and Promoting Wellness

24 Hour Fitness, a leader in the health club industry, is renowned for its wide network of clubs that cater to a diverse membership, including a significant focus on women's health and mental well-being. This partnership with ACFC, a prominent women's soccer team co-founded by Natalie Portman, aims to broaden the reach to female audiences and underscore the importance of mental health in overall fitness. Community soccer clinics, part of this collaboration, are set to nurture young talent and promote wellness across Los Angeles.

Creating Impactful Stories of Strength

Both organizations are dedicated to creating meaningful community impact through their partnership. This includes the development of custom content that will highlight inspiring Stories of Strength within the gym and ACFC community. Additionally, an exclusive Fantasy Camp will offer select 24 Hour Fitness members a unique opportunity to train alongside ACFC athletes, further solidifying the bond between fitness and professional sports excellence.

A Shared Vision for a Healthier Future

Jill Rankin, Chief Marketing Officer at 24 Hour Fitness, and Julie Uhrman, ACFC Co-founder and President, both expressed their excitement about the partnership, emphasizing its potential to inspire and enable a future generation of strong women. By joining forces, 24 Hour Fitness and ACFC are not just promoting fitness and soccer; they are advocating for a more inclusive, health-conscious world that recognizes the power of women's sports in driving community improvement and equity.

This ambitious collaboration between 24 Hour Fitness and Angel City FC symbolizes more than just a partnership; it represents a forward-thinking approach to health, wellness, and sports. As both organizations work towards their common goals, the impact of their efforts is set to resonate across communities, inspiring individuals of all ages to embrace fitness, pursue their athletic dreams, and foster a sense of belonging and achievement.