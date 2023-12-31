en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony

In a striking act of courage and tribute to her cultural heritage, Anamika Sharma, a 22-year-old woman from Prayagraj, India, leaped from an altitude of 13,000 feet in Bangkok, while unfurling a flag depicting the Ram Temple. This daring feat aligns with the upcoming grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, set to occur on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the invited attendees to this momentous event.

Anamika’s Leap of Faith

Anamika’s skydive is not just a personal achievement, but also a gesture of honor towards her city of Prayagraj, and the sage Bharadwaj, recognised for his contributions to ancient aeronautics. Her act carries a deeper significance in Thailand, a country where the Hindu deity Hanuman, known for his heroic leaps in the mythological epic Ramayana, is widely revered.

Familial Influence and Pride

Anamika’s mother expressed immense pride in her daughter’s accomplishment. She emphasised the daring nature of the skydive, highlighting that her daughter had accomplished something even a boy of her age might not dare to do. Anamika’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, a retired army personnel and an experienced skydiver himself, has been a significant influence in her life. Having practiced skydiving since childhood under her father’s guidance, Anamika’s leap is a testament to her skill and dedication to the sport.

Implications Beyond Borders

Anamika’s feat resonates not only on a personal and national level, but also internationally. The depiction of the Ram Temple on the flag she unfurled is a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and a nod to the spiritual connection between India and Thailand. This gesture serves as a testament to the influence of Indian mythology and spirituality beyond the geographical boundaries of the nation.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zomato Gears Up for New Year's Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the 'War Room'

By Rafia Tasleem

Nokia Unveils Global Offers on G42 5G Smartphone

By Rafia Tasleem

Inauguration of India's Longest Sea Bridge: A Leap in Infrastructure Development

By Rafia Tasleem

Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the Week

By BNN Correspondents

AI's Pivotal Role in India's Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035 ...
@India · 20 mins
AI's Pivotal Role in India's Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035 ...
heart comment 0
India’s Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023
Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
31 seconds
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
33 seconds
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
6 mins
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 mins
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
8 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
10 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
10 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
10 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
10 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
10 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
11 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
24 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
39 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app