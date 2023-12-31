22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony

In a striking act of courage and tribute to her cultural heritage, Anamika Sharma, a 22-year-old woman from Prayagraj, India, leaped from an altitude of 13,000 feet in Bangkok, while unfurling a flag depicting the Ram Temple. This daring feat aligns with the upcoming grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, set to occur on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the invited attendees to this momentous event.

Anamika’s Leap of Faith

Anamika’s skydive is not just a personal achievement, but also a gesture of honor towards her city of Prayagraj, and the sage Bharadwaj, recognised for his contributions to ancient aeronautics. Her act carries a deeper significance in Thailand, a country where the Hindu deity Hanuman, known for his heroic leaps in the mythological epic Ramayana, is widely revered.

Familial Influence and Pride

Anamika’s mother expressed immense pride in her daughter’s accomplishment. She emphasised the daring nature of the skydive, highlighting that her daughter had accomplished something even a boy of her age might not dare to do. Anamika’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, a retired army personnel and an experienced skydiver himself, has been a significant influence in her life. Having practiced skydiving since childhood under her father’s guidance, Anamika’s leap is a testament to her skill and dedication to the sport.

Implications Beyond Borders

Anamika’s feat resonates not only on a personal and national level, but also internationally. The depiction of the Ram Temple on the flag she unfurled is a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and a nod to the spiritual connection between India and Thailand. This gesture serves as a testament to the influence of Indian mythology and spirituality beyond the geographical boundaries of the nation.