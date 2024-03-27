2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition Unveiled: Homage to 'Slippery Sam'

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition, a special edition motorcycle designed to pay homage to the legendary 'Slippery Sam'. This new model, which will be available in the global market for a limited time of one year, stands out with its unique white, blue, and red livery and premium detailing, including a color-matched fly screen and belly pan. Emphasizing the bike’s distinctive features such as Triumph Shift Assist, the special edition encapsulates a blend of nostalgic homage and modern technology.

Distinctive Design and Advanced Features

The Triple Tribute Edition showcases a striking graphic scheme that pays tribute to the iconic 'Slippery Sam', a motorcycle that dominated the Isle of Man TT races from 1971 to 1975. Apart from its eye-catching color scheme, the bike comes equipped with Triumph's Shift Assist for seamless gear changes, both up and down the gearbox. This special edition does not compromise on performance; it retains the powerful 660 cc, in-line triple-cylinder engine, delivering 79 bhp of max power and 63 Nm of peak torque. Riders can expect the same exhilarating performance that the Trident 660 is known for, complemented by added aesthetic and functional enhancements.

Engineering Excellence and Riding Experience

The engineering underpinning the Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition remains top-notch. The motorcycle maintains its Euro 5 compliance, boasting a dedicated Trident tune that ensures a responsive and engaging ride. Suspension duties are handled by Showa, with 41 mm up-side down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a smooth ride across varying terrains. Braking is managed by Nissin components, with two-piston sliding calipers at the front and a single-piston sliding caliper at the rear, providing reliable stopping power. The bike rolls on 17-inch aluminium wheels, wrapped in high-performance tires that promise excellent grip and handling.

Accessibility and Customization

Despite its special edition status, the Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition remains accessible to a wide range of riders. It features a comfortable 31-inch seat height and a low wet weight, making it approachable for riders of different statures and experience levels. Triumph also offers a comprehensive range of 32 accessories for the Trident, allowing riders to customize their bikes for protection, style, comfort, and safety according to their preferences. This level of customization, combined with the bike's attractive pricing, makes the Triple Tribute Edition an appealing option for enthusiasts looking to own a piece of Triumph's storied racing heritage.

As the Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition rolls out onto the global stage, it stands as a testament to Triumph's enduring legacy in the world of motorcycle racing and its commitment to blending classic styling with contemporary performance. This special edition not only celebrates the past but also looks forward to the future of motorcycling, offering riders a unique opportunity to be part of Triumph's illustrious history.