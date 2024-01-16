2024 WRC Safari Rally: A Nostalgic Return with Significant Changes

The 71st edition of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally is set to bring back the nostalgia of its past, with several changes in its 2024 itinerary. Scheduled to take place in Naivasha and Nairobi from March 28-31, the event is returning to its traditional Easter Holiday timeline. The ceremonial start, marking the beginning of the thrilling competition, will occur at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), reverting to the event's historical starting point.

Advertisment

Return to Tradition

Event Director Jim Kahumbura announced the upcoming changes, which include the move to the KICC. This decision is a step back into the past, as the 2023 edition saw the flag-off at Uhuru Park, a move designed to accommodate a larger audience. This year, the rally is anticipated to draw an even larger crowd with more than 50 cars expected to compete.

Course Changes and Traffic Management

Advertisment

Following the ceremonial start at KICC, the rally will proceed to the Kasarani Stadium for the Super Special Stage. This move is expected to draw a large crowd due to the free Easter weekend. The 2024 itinerary mirrors that of the 2021 and 2022 editions, with minor adjustments made to the Sleeping Warrior and Kedong stages. The latter will now run in a reverse direction, adding a fresh challenge to the already demanding course.

Addressing Traffic and Prize-Giving Ceremony

In a bid to address traffic issues in Naivasha, the rally's conclusion will take place at Hell's Gate Power Stage, bypassing the return of rally cars to the service park for the prize-giving ceremony. The Kenyan Wildlife Institute will continue its role as the Rally Headquarters and Service Park, ensuring a smooth operation of the event. The Kedong stage, notorious for its 'fesh fesh' volcanic ash terrain, maintains its reputation as one of the most challenging stages of the Safari Rally.