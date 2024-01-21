2024 Women's World Match Racing Tour: Setting Sail for a New Season

The 2024 edition of the Women's World Match Racing Tour, the only global professional sailing series exclusively for women, is ready to unfurl its sails for the third season. Initially launched in 2022 as a successor to the Women's International Match Racing Series (WIM Series), the tour has rapidly evolved into a leading platform for female sailors across the globe.

Sailing into the New Season

The tour commences with the Santa Maria Cup, set to be held at the Eastport Yacht Club from April 23-26. This will be closely followed by the Casa Vela Cup at St. Francis Yacht Club from May 2-4. Both these events will showcase international Grade 2 women's match racing teams, battling it out on the azure waters in provided fleets of J/22s. To facilitate teams transitioning from the East to the West coast of the United States, a four-day travel window has thoughtfully been incorporated into the schedule.

Reflecting on Past Achievements

The previous season witnessed the triumph of Celia Willison and her Edge Women's Match Team, who clinched the 2023 Casa Vela Cup. Over the first two seasons of the tour, more than 140 female athletes and thirty-two teams have displayed their sailing prowess, with events held in multiple countries including the USA, France, New Zealand, Greece, and Denmark.

Looking Ahead

The full itinerary for the 2024 season, which is rumored to include events in the USA, France, Sweden, and Denmark, is eagerly awaited and will be announced later in January. This global sailing series continues to provide an unmatched platform for women sailors, fostering talent and championing gender equality in the traditionally male-dominated sport.