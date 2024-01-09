en English
Golf

2024 Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg

The stage is set for the opening leg of the 2024 Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the esteemed Poona Club Golf Course. A total of 34 players, including top contenders Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi who held the No. 1 and No. 2 positions on the Order of Merit for 2023, will be vying for the coveted victory. The tournament’s prize purse stands at an impressive Rs 11 lakh, adding an additional layer of competition to the event.

Star-Studded Field

Joining Singh and Tripathi is a cadre of talented players, including Seher Atwal and Khushi Khanijau, who secured the third and fourth spots on the Merit List, respectively. Last season, the trio of Singh, Tripathi, and Atwal clinched eight titles collectively, showcasing their prowess on the green. Amandeep Drall, a one-time winner from 2023 and a former runner-up of the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2022, is also anticipated to make a strong showing as she seeks to regain her form after losing her card on the Ladies European Tour.

Players to Watch

Other players to watch in this tournament include Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar, both in pursuit of their first wins of the new season. Adding to the mix are two outstanding amateurs, Nishna Patel and Mannat Brar, who have previously represented India on the international stage. In total, five amateurs will be participating in the event, offering a glimpse into the future of Indian women’s golf.

First Round Groupings

The groupings for the first round have been announced, with Amandeep Drall paired with Khushi Khanijau and amateur Anuradha Chaudhari. Sneha Singh will tee off with Karishma Govind and amateur Mannat Brar, while Neha Tripathi will compete alongside Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Jahaanvie Walia. As the 2024 Women’s Pro Golf Tour commences, each swing and putt will carry the weight of ambition and the promise of an exciting season ahead.

Golf India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

