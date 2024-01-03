en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions

The dawn of 2024 brings a fresh round of wrestling rankings as athletes recalibrate their weight classes for the new season. The January lineup promises keen competition, featuring a packed schedule of dual meets and tournaments. The top wrestlers across Division I and Division II, which cover large and small schools respectively, are reshuffled in the rankings. These rankings, rooted in performances from Section 1, incorporate athletes from Catholic and private schools in the surrounding regions. To be eligible for the rankings, wrestlers must have officially weighed in and participated in their respective classes.

Division I Rankings: Iowa Reigns Supreme

According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) NCAA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Poll, the University of Iowa leads the pack in the top five. North Central College, King University, Colorado Mesa University, and McKendree University trail behind. Iowa tops the chart with 14 ranked individuals, while North Central boasts of 15 ranked wrestlers. The subsequent poll is slated for release later this month.

High School Rankings: Xavier Takes the Lead

The top 10 high school wrestling poll for the 2023-24 season by Connecticut Wrestling Online is now public. Xavier grabs the top spot, with Newtown and Danbury following at second and third positions respectively. These rankings reflect the teams’ performance in various tournaments and events, and also shine a light on the individual accomplishments of the state’s wrestlers.

Division II Rankings: GLVC Teams in Spotlight

The latest NWCA NCAA Division II Rankings feature five teams from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). Despite a four-spot slump to No. 7, Indianapolis continues to head the Conference, while McKendree ascends to the 10th position. Upper Iowa holds its place in the top 15, though it slips three notches to No. 12. Maryville and Drury, despite receiving votes, remain outside the top-25 rankings. The GLVC programs contribute 15 ranked wrestlers, with representation in every weight class except 285. UIndy’s Blubaugh, UIU’s Baumler, and UIndy’s Sizemore have each clinched GLVC Wrestling Weekly Awards in recent weeks.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring

By Salman Khan

The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown

By Salman Khan

Incarnate Word Triumphs Over Our Lady of the Lake in NCAA Regular Season Basketball Match

By Salman Khan

Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies ...
@Australia · 1 min
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies ...
heart comment 0
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket

By Salman Khan

Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Adrian Mannarino’s Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup

By Salman Khan

Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy

By Salman Khan

Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt

By Salman Khan

Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
Latest Headlines
World News
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
9 seconds
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
26 seconds
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
35 seconds
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
43 seconds
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
45 seconds
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
50 seconds
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
51 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
1 min
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
24 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
28 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
59 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app