2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions

The dawn of 2024 brings a fresh round of wrestling rankings as athletes recalibrate their weight classes for the new season. The January lineup promises keen competition, featuring a packed schedule of dual meets and tournaments. The top wrestlers across Division I and Division II, which cover large and small schools respectively, are reshuffled in the rankings. These rankings, rooted in performances from Section 1, incorporate athletes from Catholic and private schools in the surrounding regions. To be eligible for the rankings, wrestlers must have officially weighed in and participated in their respective classes.

Division I Rankings: Iowa Reigns Supreme

According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) NCAA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Poll, the University of Iowa leads the pack in the top five. North Central College, King University, Colorado Mesa University, and McKendree University trail behind. Iowa tops the chart with 14 ranked individuals, while North Central boasts of 15 ranked wrestlers. The subsequent poll is slated for release later this month.

High School Rankings: Xavier Takes the Lead

The top 10 high school wrestling poll for the 2023-24 season by Connecticut Wrestling Online is now public. Xavier grabs the top spot, with Newtown and Danbury following at second and third positions respectively. These rankings reflect the teams’ performance in various tournaments and events, and also shine a light on the individual accomplishments of the state’s wrestlers.

Division II Rankings: GLVC Teams in Spotlight

The latest NWCA NCAA Division II Rankings feature five teams from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). Despite a four-spot slump to No. 7, Indianapolis continues to head the Conference, while McKendree ascends to the 10th position. Upper Iowa holds its place in the top 15, though it slips three notches to No. 12. Maryville and Drury, despite receiving votes, remain outside the top-25 rankings. The GLVC programs contribute 15 ranked wrestlers, with representation in every weight class except 285. UIndy’s Blubaugh, UIU’s Baumler, and UIndy’s Sizemore have each clinched GLVC Wrestling Weekly Awards in recent weeks.