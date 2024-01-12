2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions

The spark of competition is rekindled as the 2024 Union County Tournament’s seedings and brackets get unveiled, with Westfield clinching the top seed for the second time in a three-year span. This honor is not unfamiliar to Westfield, who, as the top seed in the 2022 tournament, emerged triumphant, etching their name on the trophy for their third county title.

Reigning Champions and Past Glories

Despite the spotlight on Westfield, the reigning champion, Summit, the No. 4 seed this year, walks into the tournament with heads held high. Last year, they faced off against the then top-seeded Gov. Livingston-New Providence in a nail-biting overtime match, culminating in their victory. It was a milestone in Summit’s journey, as it brought their total number of championships to nine, the highest in the tournament’s history.

Schedule and Venue

The stage is set for this year’s contests to begin with quarterfinal games on Monday. The excitement will continue to build with the semifinals scheduled for January 17, followed by the championship match on January 19. The battleground for these intense matches will be Warinanco Park in Roselle, a place that has witnessed countless memorable moments in this tournament’s history.

Expectations and Anticipation

As the teams prepare for the showdown, the anticipation amongst fans and players alike is palpable. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Westfield can leverage their top seeding to reclaim the championship or if Summit will defend their title successfully. Regardless of the outcome, the Union County Tournament promises to showcase a display of exceptional skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship, further solidifying its place in the annals of local sports history.