2024 UIL Realignment Reshapes Fort Worth-Area High School Football Landscape

As the University Interscholastic League (UIL) unveils its biennial realignment for the next two years, the Fort Worth-area high school football scene is poised for a dramatic shakeup. The realignment, governing football, basketball, and volleyball districts, ushers in a new era of competition, with fresh rivalries, uncharted territories, and unpredictable outcomes.
A New Era for DeSoto and Aledo
The most striking decision is the choice of DeSoto High School, the 2023 Class 6A D2 State Champion, to retain their status in Class 6A, despite witnessing a drop in enrollment below the cutoff. This decision ensures their continued competition among the largest Texas schools and leaves Aledo's path to the state championship in Class 5A D1 relatively unobstructed. Aledo, narrowly missing the leap to Class 6A, finds new district contenders in the likes of Richland and Keller Fossil Ridge. With a remarkable 119-game district win streak, Aledo is anticipated to bag a string of victories, further fortifying their dominance.
Southlake Carroll and Byron Nelson: The Battle Continues
In District 4-6A, spectators can expect Southlake Carroll to continue its reign, with Euless Trinity unlikely to pose a significant threat despite their storied history. The main challenge for Carroll comes from Byron Nelson, ensuring an intriguing face-off in the upcoming season.
North Crowley and Crowley High on the Rise
North Crowley, fresh off a triumphant season, is set to lock horns with Mansfield schools in District 3-6A. These schools have conveniently moved away from Dallas-area powerhouses, paving the way for a captivating competition. Crowley High, witnessing a surge in performance, could potentially challenge North Crowley for the district title, adding a layer of unpredictability to the mix.
Wide Open Districts and Notable Contenders
Other districts are also set for thrilling seasons. District 4-5A D1 could witness a close contest with schools like Fort Worth Wyatt and Arlington Heights emerging as strong contenders. With Colleyville Heritage's shift to District 3-5A D1, the crown is wide open, with the likes of Argyle, Colleyville Heritage, and Mansfield Timberview in District 3-5A D2 poised to make their mark. Teams such as Decatur and Fort Worth Southwest are expected to shine in their respective divisions.
Surprises in Store for Brock High
Brock High's transition to Class 4A could bring new challenges, especially during the playoffs, adding another exciting dimension to the 2024 UIL realignment. This shift in the Fort Worth-area high school football scene is a testament to the dynamic nature of high school sports, promising a season filled with surprises, upsets, and top-tier competition.