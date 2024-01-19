2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Set to Begin in Columbus, Ohio

As winter's chill sets in, the city of Columbus, Ohio prepares to host the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from January 22 through January 28. This prestigious event will see over 180 of the country's top figure skaters glide, spin, and leap across the ice, competing in individual, pairs, and ice dancing categories. With gold medals and the honor of representing the United States in international competitions on the line, the tension is palpable.

Returning Champions and Rising Stars

Among the competitors are returning champions from 2023, including Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Ilia Malinin, and Isabeau Levito. Each brings their unique artistry and athletic prowess, promising a thrilling spectacle of talent and grace. Their performances will be a testament to the countless hours of practice and the dedication required to compete at this level.

How to Watch the Championships

The championships will be broadcast live on NBC and USA Network, ensuring that fans nationwide can cheer on their favorite skaters. For those preferring to stream the event, it will be available on Peacock. This streaming service offers a premium option at $5.99 per month or a premium plus at $11.99 per month, which includes a discounted student rate. For those new to the service, Sling TV provides a 50% discount on the first month of its service, which includes access to the figure skating championships.

Expanded Viewing Options

In addition, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, and its Pro Tier priced at $75 per month includes a range of sports content beyond figure skating. With these diverse viewing options, fans can experience the thrill of the competition from the comfort of their own homes. The full broadcast and streaming schedule is available via NBC Sports.

The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships not only celebrate athletic achievement but also the spirit of competition and the enduring beauty of figure skating. As the skaters take to the ice, they carry on a tradition that transcends sport, captivating audiences with their skill, artistry, and unyielding determination.