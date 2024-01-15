2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays

The travel landscape continues to evolve, reflecting the dynamic needs and desires of modern vacationers. A recent survey by Neilson Beach Clubs, gathering data from its summer 2023 bookings, has revealed fascinating trends for 2024 that span across the spectrum of active sports, multigenerational travel, and personal wellness.

Picklecore and Sportcations: A New Wave of Active Travel

The surge in popularity of the sport pickleball has given rise to the ‘Picklecore’ trend, with 38 percent of respondents expressing interest in engaging in this activity during their holidays. Moreover, the ‘Sportcation’ trend, where 42 percent of holidaymakers wish to learn a new sport unavailable at their home locations, indicates a shift towards vacations that combine leisure and personal development.

Famil-e-rides and Relactive: Vacationing for All Ages

‘Famil-e-rides’ and ‘Relactive’ trends underscore the preference for multigenerational and active vacations. A significant 65 percent of vacationers are seeking activities like e-biking that appeal to all age groups, shunning the traditional idea of a sedentary holiday for a more active one. This is further supported by 35 percent of respondents choosing to stay active rather than merely sunbathe.

Repeat Retreat, Solo Moon, and Boomerang: Changing Travel Attitudes

The ‘Repeat Retreat’ trend shows that 34 percent of travelers are likely to book their next vacation as soon as they return from their current one, a testament to the therapeutic power of vacations in combating post-holiday blues. The ‘Solo Moon’ trend, where 52 percent of travelers plan to vacation alone for total freedom, and the ‘Boomerang’ trend, where 54 percent of participants are willing to vacation overseas with their parents if their expenses are covered, reflect the diversifying attitudes and dynamics of modern travel.

Meanwhile, in Australia, cruises are gaining popularity, particularly among the younger populations. North Queensland, Tasmania, and Sydney are the top domestic cruise destinations for 2024, while New Zealand is the most popular international choice. In the U.S., ‘Sleep Tourism’ is on the rise, with 33% of American travelers prioritizing sleep during their vacations. Lastly, Ha Long Bay, Sa Pa, and Hoi An in Vietnam have been recognized among the world’s most beautiful destinations for 2024 by Times Travel.