2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World

As the calendar flips to 2024, the sports world finds itself at the precipice of transformation. A host of challenges await key figures, each carrying a unique resolution to shape their respective teams. Their decisions, whether big or small, will inevitably sketch the contours of this year’s sports landscape.

Patience and Thoughtfulness for Washington Commanders’ New Owner

Josh Harris, the new owner of the Washington Commanders, faces a roadmap strewn with critical decisions. Foremost among these is the resolution to exercise patience and thoughtfulness. Swiftly axing Ron Rivera as head coach post-season finale echoes this sentiment. The further challenge lies in the careful selection of a competent general manager, a choice that will steer the franchise’s future. The most daunting task at hand though is to resolve critical team decisions like drafting a quarterback or revamping the team’s infrastructure.

Invest or Sell: The Dilemma for Washington Nationals’ Owner

Mark Lerner, the owner of the Washington Nationals, finds himself at a crossroads. His resolution oscillates between selling the team or investing in quality veterans to aid the team’s recovery from a rebuilding phase. This decision will significantly impact the Nationals’ trajectory in the coming year.

Staying Put: The Capitals and Wizards’ Home Dilemma

Ted Leonsis, owner of the Capitals and the Wizards, must resist the temptation to shift to a new arena. Despite the allure of a new venue, the prudent decision lies in retaining the teams in D.C. This choice not only acknowledges the financial commitment from Washington but also foresees potential challenges in Virginia.

Defense Revamp: The Washington Wizards’ Key to Success

The Washington Wizards are urged to bolster their defense. An improved defensive strategy will be crucial in their quest for success this year.

Virginia’s Football Coach: A Local Focus

Tony Elliott, Virginia’s football coach, stands at the helm with a mission to improve the team’s performance. His resolution? To focus on local recruitment, nurturing a stronger bond with local high school coaches and athletes.

State Camaraderie: An Appeal to FBS Teams

State FBS teams are encouraged to schedule games against each other. This move will foster a greater sense of camaraderie within the state.

Parents of High School Athletes: A Balance of Support

Lastly, parents of high school athletes are counseled to strike the right balance between supporting their children and not interfering excessively. Trusting coaches and officials to protect the athletes’ interests is the key to this delicate equilibrium.

As 2024 unfolds, these resolutions, if taken to heart, could profoundly influence the sports landscape, shaping narratives of triumph, struggle, and resilience.