2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers

A new year unfurls, bearing the promise of a thrilling sports landscape. Sports Illustrated’s writers, armed with insights from the past and foresight, project a riveting narrative for 2024. The tapestry of events spans from record-smashing contracts in baseball to game-changing decisions in basketball, ambitious expectations from the Olympics, and the tantalizing uncertainty surrounding a football legend’s future.

Baseball: Record Contracts and Postseason Aspirations

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly signed a star player to a staggering 10-year, $700 million contract, setting up a new benchmark. Fans eagerly await to see if this strategic move will finally fetch them a coveted World Series title. Concurrently, the Baltimore Orioles, still smarting from their American League Division Series (ALDS) loss in the previous season, aim to make consecutive postseason appearances for the first time since 1996-1997. Despite the stacked unpredictability of the American League East, they are buoyed by their talent pool and a formidable record of 101 wins last season.

Basketball: A Changing of the Guard

Despite an unfortunate injury, Joel Embiid remains a significant player to watch in the year’s crucial games, reinforcing his status as a resilient sportsman. On the women’s side, Caitlin Clark, a college basketball sensation, is expected to leave college early and enter the WNBA draft. The Indiana Fever, hopeful of her selection, anticipate Clark leading the team to its first deep postseason run in years, a potentially transformative moment for the team’s trajectory.

Hockey, Olympics, and the Intrigue of Football

In the icy arenas of hockey, the New York Rangers are predicted to capture their second Stanley Cup since 1940, a prospect that could end their long series of near-misses. The impending 2024 Paris Olympics also stir excitement, with participants and spectators alike expecting stellar athletic performances and a profound cultural impact. Meanwhile, the year also being an election year in the United States, the sporting world could find itself eclipsed by the political climate and its inherent challenges. Lastly, the sports world is buzzing with speculation about Tom Brady’s future. Whether he will don the coach’s cap in the NFL or transition into sports broadcasting remains a question mark, adding an element of suspense to the year’s narrative.

Emerging Stars and Unfulfilled Expectations

Despite a disappointing off-season, the Chicago Cubs harbor ambitions of making the postseason in ’24, banking on their talent pool and the leadership of newly-appointed head coach Craig Counsell. On the other hand, 29-year-old Atlanta Braves’ starter Max Fried, who has consistently finished in the top five for the NL Cy Young award, is tipped to win the prestigious accolade in 2024. Also, the NFL Draft beckons, with top quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, along with other key players, expected to make significant impacts in their debut seasons.