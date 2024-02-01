2024 Season Uncertain for Texas Rangers Amid Diamond Sports' Bankruptcy

The 2024 season of the Texas Rangers holds a shroud of uncertainty due to the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings involving Diamond Sports, the parent company of the Bally Sports regional sports network. This predicament seems to have resulted in a short-lived win for Diamond Sports, with the likelihood of the Texas Rangers and other teams accepting slashed linear TV rights fees for 2024, without a concrete solution for direct-to-consumer streaming availability or long-term assurances of Diamond's viability.

Bally Sports and Bankruptcy

Diamond Sports Group, wrestling with bankruptcy, is in renegotiation talks regarding TV deals with the Texas Rangers, the Cleveland Guardians, and the Minnesota Twins. While the contracts are yet to be finalized, it is anticipated that Rangers and Guardians will face a 15% cut in their projected TV fees for 2024. Despite the uncertainty, these teams are poised to stay on the Bally Sports networks for at least another year.

Implications for Fans and Players

This development implies that Rangers fans who had access to games in 2023 will likely retain the same access in 2024. However, those who did not will not see an immediate resolution. Compounding the frustration of local fans, Major League Baseball's streaming service, MLB.TV, continues to enforce blackout restrictions for in-market games.

The bankruptcy of Diamond Sports also reverberates in the winter market for MLB players. Many clubs, grappling with uncertainty around their broadcast revenue, are trimming back payroll. This has set off a domino effect on various players, impacting the free agent market.

The Transition to Streaming Platforms

The crux of the issue lies in the transition from traditional linear TV systems to streaming platforms. The latter has yet to match the revenue generated by the former. Diamond Sports Group's restructuring agreement to sell its in-market streaming rights to Amazon for $450MM is designed to keep the company afloat, pending approval from the bankruptcy court. However, skepticism within the baseball industry about Diamond's long-term viability persists.

This leaves Rangers fans potentially facing more of the same broadcasting issues they encountered in 2023, with no definitive solutions on the horizon.