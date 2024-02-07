2024 Red-Line Athletics Track Classic: Six Athletes Qualify for CARIFTA Games

The 2024 Sonja Knowles Red-Line Athletics Track Classic concluded at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium, leaving a trail of impressive feats and monumental achievements. A total of six athletes secured their places for the upcoming CARIFTA Games in Grenada, reflecting the high standards of athleticism displayed throughout the event.

Making the Mark

Morgan Moss emerged victorious in the under-20 girls' 400m hurdles, while Darvinique Dean aced the under-17 girls' 100m hurdles. Eagan Neely showed his prowess in both the under-17 boys' 200m and 400m races. Jercario Wilson excelled in the under-20 boys' 110m and 400m hurdles, and Kenny Moxey Jr made his mark in the octathlon. Lastly, Annamae Mackey qualified in the under-20 girls' shot put. The track classic was a melting pot of talent, with participation from over 40 clubs, including teams from as distant as Atlanta, Georgia, and Texas.

Additional Accolades

During the event, Red-Line Athletics coach Tito Moss honored Xtreme Athletics' coach Kino Demeritte and another representative, acknowledging their significant contributions to athletics.

St Kitts and Nevis Athletes Secure CARIFTA Spots

Outside of the Red-Line Athletics Track Classic, three athletes from St Kitts and Nevis also secured their spots in the CARIFTA 2024 during the first-ever jump-off Event held at the Nevis Athletics Stadium. Under 17 champions Kaden Mills and Kirkland Harris recorded jumps of 1.75m and 1.80m, respectively. Under 20 Champion Jermahd Huggins achieved a 2.00m high jump. In total, 18 sports champions from St Kitts and Nevis have successfully carved out their spots for the CARIFTA 2024. Five new athletes and qualifiers from Horsfords Classic Track and Field in Nevis were also confirmed for the CARIFTA 2024.