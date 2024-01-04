2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked

The recent announcement of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters has stirred a conversation around players who, despite having significant seasons, have been overlooked in the selection process. Among the most striking omissions are three players from the Los Angeles Rams, each of whom has demonstrated exceptional performance on the field.

Ernest Jones: A Linebacker Overlooked

Ernest Jones, the linebacker who holds the seventh rank in total tackles across the NFL, was a major snub. Jones, even after missing a game, has managed to maintain a high defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Noted for his skills in run defense and pass rushing, he has amassed 33 total pressures and 4.5 sacks, a testament to his prowess on the field.

Kevin Dotson: A Guard Ignored

Guard Kevin Dotson was another notable omission from the Pro Bowl rosters. Dotson holds the second-highest overall grade for a guard, reflecting his strong performance in both pass protection and run blocking. His absence from the roster raises questions about the selection criteria and the variability in the recognition of talent.

Kobie Turner: An Underrated Defensive Tackle

Kobie Turner, a defensive tackle and a strong contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year, was also left out. Recognized as one of the top interior linemen, Turner has recorded 11 sacks and demonstrated solid run defense. His non-inclusion, despite impressive statistics, underscores the subjective nature of the selection process.

The Pro Bowl Games, replacing the traditional Pro Bowl, is scheduled to take place in Orlando. The rosters for the AFC and NFC teams have been revealed, including high-performing players like Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Myles Garrett, and Aaron Donald, among others. However, the exclusion of Jones, Dotson, and Turner from the Los Angeles Rams, despite their stellar performances, indicates the depth of talent in the league and the inherent subjectivity in the process of team selection.