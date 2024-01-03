en English
Sports

2024 PGA Tour: A New Season of Challenges and Opportunities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
2024 PGA Tour: A New Season of Challenges and Opportunities

The 2024 PGA Tour season is upon us, marking a return to a calendar season after a historic tee-to-green season in 2023, headlined by Scottie Scheffler. With the release of the Power 18 golf rankings for 2024, the season kicks off with anticipation and excitement, as golfers and fans eagerly await the start of the season at The Sentry at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

The Sentry at Kapalua Resort

The Sentry, the inaugural event of the PGA Tour’s 2024 season, features an enlarged field compared to past events at Kapalua, with a sizeable purse of $20 million. Despite defending champion Jon Rahm’s absence, top PGA Tour stars are set to grace the greens, with TV coverage provided by Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock, and ESPN+. The Sentry tournament boasts 59 of the 60 eligible players, including 21 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2024 PGA Tour: A Season of New Possibilities

Beyond The Sentry, the 2024 PGA Tour season ushers in a West Coast Swing, presenting new opportunities in professional golf. Yet, the golfing world remains embroiled in a player tug-of-war between the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. High-profile players like Jon Rahm, who clinched three West Coast events in 2023, will be absent from the 2024 slate due to PGA Tour suspension. Notable changes include the designation of the AT&T Pebble Beach tournament as a signature event on the PGA Tour, meaning a smaller, more focused field of around 80 players.

Looking Forward: Players to Watch

As the season progresses, golfers to watch include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele. Swedish sensation Ludvig Åberg and consistent player Davis are also expected to make waves. Anticipation also builds for players like Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, who have shown promising form in recent events. This season also sees the introduction of a new format with 36 events, including eight signature events, THE PLAYERS Championship, the four major championships, and the three FedEx Cup Playoff events. The new format aims to provide an exciting, competitive season for golf fans.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

