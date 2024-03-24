2024 PBA All-Star Game Ends in Historic Tie, Bolick and Aguilar Named MVPs

The 2024 PBA All-Star Game culminated in an electrifying 140-140 draw on March 24 at the University of St. La Salle Gym in Bacolod City, marking a historic finish with Robert Bolick and Japeth Aguilar earning MVP honors. This rare tie, the first in seven years, showcased a remarkable comeback and clutch performance that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Unforgettable Comeback

Team Mark, under the leadership of Mark Barroca, faced a daunting 31-point deficit against Team Japeth. However, the tide turned in the second half, setting the stage for an unforgettable comeback. Robert Bolick emerged as the hero for Team Mark, drilling a crucial four-pointer while being fouled in the dying seconds, tying the game at 140. This shot not only capped off the rally but also highlighted the resilience and determination of Team Mark.

Defensive Stand and Shared Honors

In the final moments, Calvin Oftana's attempt to clinch the win for Team Japeth was thwarted, showcasing the intense defense that defined the latter part of the game. Instead of proceeding to an overtime period, the game concluded in a tie, a testament to the evenly matched teams. Bolick and Aguilar's performances were recognized as they were named co-Most Valuable Players, a fitting tribute to their impact on the game.

Scoring Leaders and Team Effort

CJ Perez led all scorers with an impressive 39 points for Team Mark, while Bolick added 13 points, 10 of which came in the crucial fourth quarter. Team Japeth saw significant contributions from Roger Pogoy and Marcio Lassiter, scoring 25 and 24 points, respectively. Aguilar, apart from his MVP honors, also contributed significantly in the final period, highlighting the balanced effort from both teams.

This historic tie in the 2024 PBA All-Star Game not only entertained but also underscored the depth of talent and competitive spirit within the league. As fans reflect on the game's memorable moments, the anticipation for future matchups between these stars and their teams continues to build, promising more thrilling basketball action in the PBA.