Sports

2024 NWSL Draft: Ally Sentnor Picked First Overall by Utah Royals FC

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:38 pm EST
The 2024 NWSL Draft has been marked by a series of pivotal picks, with Utah Royals FC taking center stage. The club made an assertive move by selecting Ally Sentnor, the 19-year-old standout midfielder from the University of North Carolina, as the first overall pick.

The Rise of Ally Sentnor

From playing town soccer under her father’s guidance to being a leading scorer at her university, Sentnor’s rise in the soccer world is a remarkable tale of dedication, talent, and unyielding drive. Leading the University of North Carolina with 11 goals in the past season, Sentnor has showcased her exceptional skills both on and off the field. Her early departure from college to turn pro comes on the heels of an impressive season that won her the title of ACC Midfielder of the Year and a spot in the All-ACC First Team.

Utah Royals FC’s Strategic Moves

Utah Royals FC’s selection of Sentnor presents a significant boost for the team’s first season as an NWSL expansion side. The club’s strategic moves didn’t stop there, with their selection of Brecken Mozingo from BYU as the fourth pick. Mozingo, a MAC Hermann trophy finalist, brought in 14 goals and 15 assists in her last season, adding to the Royals’ strength.

Other Key Picks in the Draft

Bay FC chose Savy King, another strong player from the University of North Carolina, as the second pick of the draft. King, who also left college early after her freshman season, was a nominee for U.S. Soccer’s Young Female Player of the Year award in 2023. In a strategic move, the Spirit selected midfielder Croix Bethune from the University of Georgia and defensive midfielder Hal Hershfelt from Clemson, securing the third and fifth picks respectively.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

