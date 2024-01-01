en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson

It’s the dawn of a new year, and the ice of T-Mobile Park is set to bear witness to a spectacle that transcends the regular NHL season games – the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, two teams with varying fortunes this season, prepare for a face-off that promises to be more than just a game of hockey. It’s an opportunity for two understudies, Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken and Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights, to take the center stage.

Unexpected Chance for Backups

With the Kraken’s regular starting goalie, Philipp Grubauer, and the Golden Knight’s Adin Hill out due to injuries, the field opens up for their respective backups. Daccord has been a beacon of consistency for the Kraken, boasting a 1.54 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage since December 12. Thompson, on the other hand, is credited with pulling the Golden Knights out of a four-game losing streak with a commendable win against the Los Angeles Kings.

A Stage Set for Dreams

The Winter Classic is a stage where childhood dreams come alive. From skating in the backyard to standing between the pipes in an NHL Winter Classic, the journey for Daccord is a testament of dedication and resilience. The same holds true for Thompson, who now has a shot at etching his name in the annals of the Winter Classic history. Moreover, the backups Chris Driedger of Seattle and Jiri Patera of Vegas also find themselves amidst the Winter Classic due to the unfortunate injuries.

Preparation for the Big Day

With the anticipation building, both the starting goalies have had ample time to prepare their special Winter Classic gear, a tradition that adds a unique flavor to this event. Daccord’s new mask flaunts a Winter Classic theme, while Patera, whose masks are painted by his father, is set to sport a toque over his mask during the event. Driedger, who is coming off a season without NHL play due to knee surgery, is particularly elated about the opportunity.

As the clock ticks toward the puck drop, the world awaits a game that encapsulates the essence of hockey – the struggle, the ambition, and the human will. Regardless of the outcome, Daccord and Thompson are already winners for rising to the occasion. Come New Year’s Day, they will not only battle for victory but also for the love of the game, under the open sky, in the heart of T-Mobile Park.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break

By Salman Khan

Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions

By Salman Khan

College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Collision of Powerhouses

By Salman Khan

Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey

By Salman Khan

Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost ...
@Sports · 4 mins
Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost ...
heart comment 0
Alex Scott’s Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary

By Salman Khan

Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan’s Dream

By Salman Khan

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Buccaneers’ NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints

By Salman Khan

Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
17 seconds
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
21 seconds
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
22 seconds
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
45 seconds
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
UK Scientists and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
47 seconds
UK Scientists and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
2 mins
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions
2 mins
Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
2 mins
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Collision of Powerhouses
3 mins
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Collision of Powerhouses
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
21 seconds
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
7 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
12 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
55 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app