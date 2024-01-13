en English
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?

In a recent turn of events, the Denver Broncos, a team with a pressing need for a quarterback, are projected to select a defensive tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL mock draft. In Jeff Risdon’s latest projection, the Broncos would choose Jer’Zhan Newton, a formidable defensive tackle from Illinois.

Jer’Zhan Newton: A Disruptive Force

Newton’s consistent ability to impact and disrupt opposing offenses has been underlined by Risdon as a key reason for this projection. The Illinois defensive tackle’s heightened athleticism in his final collegiate season has turned heads, making him a coveted prospect in the upcoming draft. The Broncos, who have been looking to reinforce their defensive line, may find a solution in Newton.

The Broncos’ Quarterback Dilemma

Despite the evident need to strengthen their defensive line, the Broncos’ most significant requirement this offseason remains a quarterback. Risdon has projected the top five quarterbacks of this year’s class to be off the board before the Broncos’ pick. This projection leaves the Broncos in a conundrum as they navigate their way through the draft.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: A Broader Perspective

The 2024 NFL mock draft, as highlighted by Risdon, provides a comprehensive overview of potential first-round picks. These picks span across quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive linemen, and cornerbacks, reflecting the diverse team needs of the NFL. Notable mentions include players like Fashanu, Turner, Odunze, Alt, Latu, and Penix, who are expected to impact various teams significantly. The draft order, player statistics, and team needs offer a detailed insight into the upcoming draft, setting the stage for an exciting and unpredictable NFL season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

