2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?

In a recent turn of events, the Denver Broncos, a team with a pressing need for a quarterback, are projected to select a defensive tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL mock draft. In Jeff Risdon’s latest projection, the Broncos would choose Jer’Zhan Newton, a formidable defensive tackle from Illinois.

Jer’Zhan Newton: A Disruptive Force

Newton’s consistent ability to impact and disrupt opposing offenses has been underlined by Risdon as a key reason for this projection. The Illinois defensive tackle’s heightened athleticism in his final collegiate season has turned heads, making him a coveted prospect in the upcoming draft. The Broncos, who have been looking to reinforce their defensive line, may find a solution in Newton.

The Broncos’ Quarterback Dilemma

Despite the evident need to strengthen their defensive line, the Broncos’ most significant requirement this offseason remains a quarterback. Risdon has projected the top five quarterbacks of this year’s class to be off the board before the Broncos’ pick. This projection leaves the Broncos in a conundrum as they navigate their way through the draft.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: A Broader Perspective

The 2024 NFL mock draft, as highlighted by Risdon, provides a comprehensive overview of potential first-round picks. These picks span across quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive linemen, and cornerbacks, reflecting the diverse team needs of the NFL. Notable mentions include players like Fashanu, Turner, Odunze, Alt, Latu, and Penix, who are expected to impact various teams significantly. The draft order, player statistics, and team needs offer a detailed insight into the upcoming draft, setting the stage for an exciting and unpredictable NFL season.