2024 NFL Free Agency Report Card: Winners, Losers, and Surprise Moves

The 2024 NFL free agency period has been a whirlwind of activity, with teams making bold moves to bolster their rosters. From blockbuster trades to strategic signings, the landscape of the league has seen significant shifts. This article delves into the performance of various teams in navigating the free agency market, highlighting those who aced their strategies and those who may have missed the mark.

Strategic Signings and Departures

Several teams made headlines with their strategic acquisitions. Notable signings include Right Tackle Jonah Williams to a 2-year, $30 million deal, Defensive Tackles Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. On the other hand, significant departures such as Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown and Left Tackle D.J. Humphries have left voids in their respective teams. The trade of Wide Receiver Rondale Moore to Atlanta in exchange for Quarterback Desmond Ridder was a notable move, aiming to stabilize the backup situation behind Kyler Murray.

Biggest Winners and Losers

The Atlanta Falcons emerged as one of the biggest winners this offseason, securing Quarterback Kirk Cousins with a four-year, $180 million contract, addressing their most pressing issue. The addition of Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney and the trade for Rondale Moore further bolster their offensive capabilities. Conversely, the Carolina Panthers faced challenges, particularly with the departure of Linebacker Frankie Luvu and Outside Linebacker Brian Burns, which might raise concerns about their defensive fortitude.

Impact on the Upcoming Season

The moves made during this free agency period are set to have a profound impact on the upcoming NFL season. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens, who managed to retain breakout Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike and acquire Running Back Derrick Henry, have significantly improved their chances of success. However, teams such as the Carolina Panthers, who saw the departure of key defensive players, may face hurdles in achieving their goals.

As the dust settles on the 2024 NFL free agency period, teams are now looking towards the NFL draft to further strengthen their squads. The strategic moves made during this period will not only shape the upcoming season but also define the future trajectory of the franchises involved. While some teams have positioned themselves as contenders, others may need to revisit their strategies to achieve success.