2024 NFL Divisional Round: Betting Predictions and Key Matchups

The 2024 NFL playoff bracket is set for the Divisional Round, with four riveting quarterfinal matchups on the horizon. The favorites entering this stage, according to the latest odds, are Baltimore, San Francisco, Detroit, and Buffalo. SportsLine's advanced computer model, with its proven track record, is confident in its NFL picks for this critical round. It intriguingly sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a dark horse, giving them a 15.8% chance to win the NFC despite their +950 odds.

Advertisment

Divisional Round Breakdown

The NFL playoff divisional round commences with two games on January 20 and two games on January 21. The matchups are as follows: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills. Projections and odds for each game are provided by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) and Odds by ESPN BET.

Value in Predictions

Advertisment

The Arizona Republic offers NFL playoff betting predictions for these Divisional Round matchups, encompassing scores, analysis, odds, and TV schedule for each game. The article also touches on potential game streaming opportunities and advises readers about affiliate fees and sports betting. It also highlights the highest paid NFL players in 2023 and encourages readers to subscribe to azcentral.com for more local journalism.

Key Matchup: Bills vs Chiefs

An intriguing matchup in this round sees the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs face off once again. The Chiefs boast the best defense in five years, allowing just 17.3 points per game, while the Bills carry a top 5 scoring offense into the contest. This history of high-scoring, dramatic games in the playoffs between these two giants adds an extra layer of anticipation.

The article also discusses betting predictions against the spread for the games, with a particular focus on the Saturday night game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. The recommendation is to bet on the 49ers at -9.5. It also highlights a welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook for new members, alongside the Divisional Round odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.