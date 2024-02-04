2024 New Zealand Motocross Championships: Triumphs and Tribulations Under Tough Weather

The 2024 Yamaha-sponsored New Zealand Motocross Championships commenced under challenging weather conditions at Horohoro near Rotorua, in the Bay of Plenty region. The championship welcomed a series of winners across various classes despite strong winds, intermittent rain, and dry spells that tested the mettle of the riders on the hilly farmland circuit.

MX1 Class: Harwood Triumphs, Beaton Stumbles

In the premier MX1 class, Hamish Harwood emerged as the points leader with two victories and a second-place finish. Australian rider Jed Beaton, despite a win, fell short of securing second place overall. The second position was clinched by Josiah Natzke, who demonstrated a consistent performance throughout.

Scott, Ward, and Cooper Shine in MX2 Class

James Scott, the reigning champion from the previous week's New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix, continued his winning streak by topping the MX2 class. Australian visitor Caleb Ward and Cody Cooper also managed to secure race victories, contributing to the thrilling competition.

Harvey Dominates 125cc, Women's Championship Takes Unexpected Turn

Wills Harvey was the standout performer in the 125cc class, winning all three races. He was followed by Seth Morrow and Reuben Smith in the standings. In the senior women's championship, Australian Taylah McCutcheon started strong with a win in the first race but had to step aside due to a crash. This incident opened the door for 15-year-old Karaitiana Horne to take the lead with victories in the subsequent two races.

Motorcycling NZ Commends Rotorua Club

The event was lauded by Motorcycling New Zealand's motocross co-commissioner Sonia Cloke. She commended the Rotorua club for successfully hosting the event despite the challenging conditions and expressed anticipation for the progression of the series.