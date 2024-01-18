2024 Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw Announced: A New Chapter in South African Football

The Premier Soccer League has unveiled the draw for the 2024 Nedbank Cup's last 32 round, kick-starting on February 20 and continuing through the weekend of February 24-25. The grand finale is scheduled for June 1, following the conclusion of the DStv Premiership season. The tournament comprises 16 teams from the DStv Premiership, eight from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, and eight teams from the SAFA leagues.
Ke Yona Ya Rona: A New Tagline for the Tournament
The competition has introduced a fresh tagline, transitioning from "Ke yona" to "Ke yona Ya Rona," signifying a new chapter in the tournament's history. Representing the SAFA leagues are teams like FC Ravens, D' General, Madridtas, NC Professionals, Spain FC, and Paarl United, while the representative from Mpumalanga is yet to be confirmed.
First Division Representation
Teams such as Platinum City Rovers, JDR Stars, and Maritzburg United are among the First Division teams participating in the tournament. The reigning Nedbank Cup champions, Orlando Pirates, who clinched the title in the previous season with a victory over Sekhukhune United, are set to make their mark again.
A Seeding-less Draw
The draw, interestingly, had no seeding. The first ball drawn represented the home club, and the second denoted the away club for each fixture. Thus, the stage is set for some unpredictable and thrilling encounters. Among the key matchups are SuperSport United vs Cape Town City and a game where Orlando Pirates visit a second or third-division club from the SAFA Mpumalanga region.
With the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns drawn favorably, the tournament promises to be a riveting spectacle for soccer fans worldwide. Dates, times, and venues for the round of 32 matches will be confirmed later by the PSL, adding to the anticipation of the tournament.