2024 NCAA Tournament Watch: Top 5 NBA Draft Prospects to Keep an Eye On

As March Madness unfolds, the spotlight intensifies on future NBA stars competing in the NCAA Tournament. Among them, five athletes stand out, not just for their collegiate performances, but for their potential to shake up the NBA draft board in June. This article delves into these top prospects, exploring their journeys, skills, and what makes them the ones to watch this tournament season.

Advertisment

Rob Dillingham: A Star in the Making

Rob Dillingham, with his undeniable talent and competitive spirit, has caught the eye of scouts and fans alike. Averaging 15.4 points with a 48.2% shooting accuracy, his performance for the Kentucky Wildcats has been nothing short of phenomenal. As Kentucky gears up to face Oakland, all eyes will be on Dillingham to see if he can elevate his game under the tournament's pressure.

Reed Sheppard: Kentucky's Secret Weapon

Advertisment

Off the bench, Reed Sheppard brings a much-needed scoring boost for Kentucky, highlighted by his impressive 52.5% three-point shooting. His all-around game, including an average of 12.8 points and 4.5 assists per game, not only makes him a vital asset for his team but also places him as a top 10 pick prospect for the upcoming draft.

Cody Williams: Versatility Meets Talent

Cody Williams, known for his defensive prowess and offensive capabilities, has made a name for himself at Colorado. His ability to play multiple positions, thanks to his 6-foot-8 stature, combined with an average of 12.6 points per game, has NBA scouts taking notice. Williams is projected to be a top 10 pick, reflecting his potential to transition successfully to the professional level.

Advertisment

Kyle Filipowski, the Duke Blue Devils' centerpiece, has shown remarkable improvement this season. Standing 7 feet tall, Filipowski's game is not confined to the paint; his shooting from beyond the arc has been notably efficient. Averaging 17.1 points this season, his performance could be pivotal for Duke's success in the tournament.

Ja Kobe Walter, despite a recent dip in form, remains a potent scorer, with an average of 14.2 points per game. His three-point shooting, albeit at 34% this season, has room for improvement, which he could showcase in the NCAA Tournament. Walter's performance could significantly boost his draft stock, making him a player to watch closely.

As the NCAA Tournament progresses, these five prospects have the perfect platform to showcase their skills and elevate their draft prospects. Their performances could not only shape their future but also influence the strategies of NBA teams come draft night. With their potential on full display, the tournament is set to be a proving ground for these future stars.