2024 NBA 3-Point Contest: Expert Predictions and Betting Odds

The NBA All-Star break begins on Friday, and the excitement is palpable. The basketball world's gaze shifts to Indianapolis, where the three-day spectacle will unfold. A significant portion of the NBA's All-Star Weekend will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Saturday's marquee events happening at Lucas Oil Stadium. These events include the Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk contest, and the highly anticipated 3-Point Contest, featuring eight of the world's best shooters vying for the long-range shooting crown. Damian Lillard, the reigning champion, and Tyrese Haliburton, the local favorite and superstar guard of the Indiana Pacers, headline the 3-Point Contest field.

A Contest of Precision

The NBA 3-Point Contest at Lucas Oil Stadium is the second event of All-Star Saturday, with the overall festivities set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Lillard is the betting favorite at +475, with Haliburton listed at +550 in the latest 2024 3-Point Contest odds. Trae Young, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns are listed at +600, with Lauri Markkanen at +650 and Donovan Mitchell at +700.

Expert Predictions: Trust the Numbers

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two NBA seasons, Matt has returned $3,215, and he is 104-55 in his last 159 selections, returning more than $1,880 to $100 bettors.

Top 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest Predictions

Damian Lillard is one of two previous winners in the eight-player field, and the seven-time All-NBA guard is one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in NBA history. He ranks in the top five all-time in career 3-pointers, and Lillard is No. 3 among active players in career makes from long distance. He also owns two of the top 20 seasons in NBA history in total 3-pointers, and Lillard is capable of getting scorching hot at any moment.

However, Severance knows that this is a very difficult field, and Lillard could be fighting an uphill battle. No one has repeated as the 3-Point Contest champion since Jason Kapono in 2007-08, and Lillard has the worst 3-point accuracy mark (34%) among the entrants this season. He has made fewer than 36% of 3-point attempts over the last two seasons combined, and contenders like Haliburton, Young, Brunson, and Towns have been more accurate in recent months.

Looking Beyond Lillard

Severance has analyzed the 2024 3-Point Contest from all angles. He's surprisingly fading Lillard, acknowledging he is the betting favorite. Instead, Severance sees tremendous value in a different competitor.

As the NBA All-Star Weekend unfolds, basketball fans around the world will be on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who will emerge victorious in the 3-Point Contest. With the expert analysis and predictions from Matt Severance, you'll have the inside scoop on who to watch and who to bet on. Don't miss out on the action and the opportunity to make informed decisions during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.