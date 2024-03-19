2024 National MILO Marathon Introduces New Categories, Celebrates 60 Years in Philippines

MANILA — Celebrating its 60th anniversary in the Philippines, MILO is set to kick off the 2024 National MILO Marathon on April 7th, with a groundbreaking opening race simultaneously held in Laoag, Batangas, and Mandaue. For the first time in its history, the marathon will introduce a 1km kids division, a 5km family division, and a virtual marathon option, aiming to inspire over 60,000 participants and spectators.

Expanding Horizons: New Divisions and Virtual Run

In an effort to engage a broader audience, the National MILO Marathon will now feature divisions specifically designed for children and families, alongside the traditional categories. The addition of the MILO Virtual Marathon allows participants worldwide to join in the festivities, choosing their own course, pace, and distance. This innovation reflects MILO's commitment to fostering a culture of fitness and health among Filipinos of all ages.

Local Heroes and Community Support

Mary Joy Tabal, a former MILO marathon runner and 2016 Rio Olympian, will be gracing the Mandaue leg of the race. As the organizer, Tabal aims to create a memorable experience for participants, encouraging them to pursue excellence in sports and life. Meanwhile, the City of Mandaue, under Mayor Jonas Cortes, has pledged full support for the event, highlighting the importance of community involvement in promoting physical fitness and sportsmanship among the youth.

National Coverage and Educational Impact

Following the pilot race in Laoag, Batangas, and Mandaue, the marathon will travel across the Philippines, culminating in the National Finals in Cagayan de Oro on December 1. The Department of Education has lauded the initiative for its role in imparting life lessons and promoting an active lifestyle among students, demonstrating the marathon's significant impact beyond the realm of sports.

As the 2024 National MILO Marathon ushers in a new era with its innovative categories and expansive reach, it promises not only to celebrate the legacy of MILO in the Philippines but also to inspire the next generation of champions. The marathon's emphasis on inclusivity, health, and community engagement marks a significant milestone in its storied history, setting the stage for a future where everyone can embrace the joy of running and the spirit of competition.