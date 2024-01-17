2024 MLB Preseason: A Preview of the Upcoming Baseball Season

As the frosty grip of winter gradually relinquishes, baseball fans across the globe anticipate the warmth of the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season. With preseason activities set to commence in mid-February, players and spectators alike brace for the scintillating action across the Cactus League in Arizona and the Grapefruit League in Florida.

Advertisment

Spring Training: A Prelude to the MLB Season

Specifically, pitchers and catchers from each of the 30 MLB teams will commence their spring training around February 13. The Arizona Diamondbacks are the first in line with their initial workout scheduled for February 14 at Salt River Fields. Close on their heels, position players will join the spring training bandwagon around February 18.

Spring Training Games: Dodgers vs. Padres Begin the Showdown

Advertisment

Spring training games, the first taste of the impending baseball season, will kick off on February 22. The curtain-raiser features a thrilling matchup between the Dodgers and Padres in Arizona. The Cactus League games will host various teams like the Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, White Sox, and others. The Diamondbacks are scheduled to open their Cactus League play against the Colorado Rockies on February 23.

Economic Impact and the Spring Breakout Event

The Cactus League's economic impact on Arizona was an impressive $418M in 2023. The 2024 MLB preseason further introduces the inaugural Spring Breakout event, designed to showcase the top prospects from each MLB organization. This promising event will be part of a series of 16 exhibition games from March 14-17, 2024, at Grapefruit and Cactus league stadiums during Spring Training.

Heading Home and Opening the Season

Spring training will run through March 26, after which teams will return to their home cities for preseason games. The MLB season officially opens with the Dodgers and Padres playing a series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21. This marks the first time MLB has ever played games in Korea. The full Opening Day is scheduled for March 28, with the Diamondbacks starting against the Rockies in defense of their National League pennant.