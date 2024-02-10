2024 MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament: New Champions Crowned and Historic Moments Made

The 2024 MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament, a spectacle of physical prowess and grit, unfolded at First Interstate Arena MetraPark on February 9. This year's competition was marked by intense rivalries, nail-biting finishes, and the emergence of new champions.

Billings West Defends AA Championship

In the Boys Class AA division, Billings West showcased their wrestling prowess, securing the team title with an impressive score of 237. Kalispell Flathead and Billings Senior finished second and third, respectively, in a fiercely contested battle. Among the individual standouts, Danny Green of Billings Skyview (103 weight class), Cael Floerchinger of Great Falls High (113 weight class), and Makael Aguayo of Billings West (132 weight class) emerged victorious.

Laurel Seizes First Title Since 2011

In the Boys Class A division, Laurel wrestled their way back into the championship spotlight after a decade-long drought, scoring 192 points to clinch the team title. Sidney Fairview and Lockwood finished second and third, respectively. Tyson Syth of Sidney Fairview and Cole Roders of Three Forks Ennis in the 103 and 120 weight classes, respectively, earned individual championship honors.

Huntley Project's Historic Three-peat

The Boys Class B/C division witnessed Huntley Project's relentless pursuit of a three-peat, as they amassed an astounding 206 points to secure the team title. Eureka and Conrad followed in second and third place. The individual champions for Class B/C included Lane Jenkins of Colstrip in the 103 weight class, Kai Stewart of Eureka in the 113 weight class, and Casey Klasna of Huntley Project in the 120 weight class.

In the Girls division, Billings Senior claimed the team title with a score of 236, with Ronan and Miles City finishing second and third. Individual champions included Kymberlynn Perry of Columbia Falls in the 103 weight class, Sophia Smith of Billings Skyview in the 113 weight class, and Kylie Stewart of Polson in the 120 weight class. These young athletes demonstrated not only physical strength but also mental fortitude, making the 2024 MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament a memorable event.

As the dust settles on the First Interstate Arena MetraPark, the wrestling community reflects on the incredible displays of sportsmanship, determination, and skill. The All Class State Wrestling Tournament has once again proven itself a proving ground for champions, as Billings West, Laurel, and Huntley Project etched their names into the history books with their victories in the Boys Class AA, A, and B/C divisions. The Girls division saw Billings Senior emerge triumphant, with Kymberlynn Perry, Sophia Smith, and Kylie Stewart claiming individual titles. The stories of courage and perseverance that unfolded on the wrestling mats will undoubtedly inspire future generations of wrestlers.