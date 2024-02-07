2024 Lake Erie Cyclefest: Cycling for a Cause

Registration for the eagerly awaited 2024 Lake Erie Cyclefest, hosted by the Erie Sports Commission (ESC), is officially open. This annual four-day cycling event, set to take place from July 25 to July 28 across Erie County, is a beacon of hope for several nonprofit organizations. The Cyclefest, proudly sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, is much more than a mere cycling event; it's a testament to community spirit and philanthropy.

Unveiling the Ride for a Cause

The Lake Erie Cyclefest boasts six distinct rides, each dedicated to supporting a different nonprofit organization. These organizations, which include Asbury Woods, Because You Care, Bike Erie, Erie Downtown Partnership, Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association, and Presque Isle Partnership, will receive all proceeds from their respective rides. By participating in this event, cyclists will not only engage in their beloved sport, but also lend a helping hand to these nonprofits and their noble causes.

The Impact of Cyclefest

Mark Jeanneret, the executive director of the ESC, has expressed his enthusiasm for this yearly event. The Cyclefest, in his words, is not just popular among cyclists of all skill levels, but also serves as a platform for supporting numerous charitable missions. Each pedal stroke during the Cyclefest translates into tangible aid for the benefiting nonprofits, amplifying their ability to carry out their mission. The Lake Erie Cyclefest, hence, symbolizes a perfect synergy of passion for cycling and community service.

Join the Pedal Revolution

With registration now open, the ESC invites all cycling enthusiasts and philanthropists to join in this extraordinary event. More information about the event, including registration details, can be found through the provided link. By participating in the 2024 Lake Erie Cyclefest, each rider contributes to a ripple of change that benefits the entire community.