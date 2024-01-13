2024: International Duties Shake Up Fantasy League

The New Year ushers in not only fresh hopes but also daunting challenges for the world of Fantasy League. As key footballers depart for international duties in the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup, Fantasy League players find themselves grappling with an altered landscape. For instance, Mo Salah and Mohamed Kudus are representing their nations in Africa while Son Heung-Min is showcasing his skills at the Asia Cup.

The December Champion and Overall Leader

Despite the ongoing reshuffle, the Fantasy League continues its course. December saw a new champion in the form of Terence Corday, who steered his team “Saka Potato” to victory. Meanwhile, Jaylen Martin with his “Haven’t Got a Kalou” team remains the overall leader. However, as the game week spans a fortnight, providing Premier League teams a mini-break, the leaderboard might witness some dramatic shifts.

A Glimpse at Upcoming Matches

The upcoming matches present a complex puzzle for the teams, with several grappling with injury issues and absenteeism due to international commitments. Burnley and Luton Town are set to lock horns, with Burnley’s poor home record casting a shadow on their prospects against Luton, fresh off a narrow loss to Chelsea. In another face-off, Chelsea, teetering on the brink of EFL Cup elimination, will meet Fulham, who are riding high on a win against Arsenal.

Unpredictable Outcomes and Shifting Dynamics

Newcastle United, having lost a string of recent matches, will take on an unbeaten-in-seven Manchester City. Everton and Aston Villa, both dealing with player absences, are set for a showdown. Manchester United, missing key players at the African Cup of Nations, will face Tottenham Hotspur, who are in the midst of a strong league performance. Arsenal, reeling from a winless run that has sent them spiralling down to fourth place, will tussle with Crystal Palace.

Final Match-ups and Unforeseen Challenges

Brentford and Nottingham Forest, both facing gaps in their lineup due to international duty, will compete in a much-anticipated match. Sheffield United, looking to improve their standing, will go up against West Ham United, who are enjoying a renaissance under David Moyes. Finally, Bournemouth will face Liverpool, with Liverpool managing to maintain the league lead despite the departure of key players to international competitions. As the landscape of the Fantasy League undergoes these seismic shifts, managers are left to recalibrate their strategies, scouting for potential replacements and bracing for unforeseen challenges.