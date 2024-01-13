2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans

The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo is poised to kick off this Sunday, January 14, in Tokyo, unleashing 15 days of riveting wrestling action that will keep sumo enthusiasts around the world glued to their screens. This esteemed event, a cornerstone of traditional Japanese sport, will be covered extensively, providing in-depth results, highlights, and analysis for each match.

Viewing Options: Accessibility and Language Barriers

For those eager to catch the tournament live, the Abema TV app offers a front-row seat to the action. However, the app, which charges an approximate monthly subscription fee of $8, is available only in Japanese, potentially creating a hurdle for international fans. A similar scenario applies to the official Grand Sumo app, which, while providing access to the matches, is exclusively in Japanese and includes unavoidable spoilers.

Alternative Broadcasting Platforms

Fans seeking other avenues for viewing have a few options. NHK World’s YouTube channel is slated to broadcast the makuuchi division matches with a 24-hour delay. In addition, platforms like Twitch and YouTube have been known to host live and on-demand sumo content, broadening the accessibility of this unique sport.

Community Engagement and Updates

For updates and a sense of camaraderie, sumo fans can subscribe to the free Substack newsletter, Sumo Stomp! This platform fosters discussions and content sharing related to the world of sumo, enhancing the overall fan experience during the tournament.

The first Grand Sumo Tournament of 2024 signifies more than just the start of a new year’s wrestling events. It represents a potential shift in the upper echelons of the sport, a change that will no doubt captivate audiences worldwide. As the sumo wrestlers take to the dohyō in Tokyo’s Kokugikan, fans will be watching, anticipating the thrilling spectacle that is the Grand Tournament of Sumo.