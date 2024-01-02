en English
Golf

2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances

The 2024 golf season kick-starts with a blend of professional and amateur events, promising a year of thrilling swings, challenging terrains, and remarkable performances. The Sentry PGA Tour in Hawaii marks the professional onset, while the amateur sphere teems with anticipation for 24 key events.

The Amateur Golf Landscape

The Curtis Cup at Sunningdale Golf Club in England sets the stage for a transatlantic clash of the best female amateurs from the US, Great Britain, and Ireland. Stanford’s senior golfer, recovering from a stress fracture, gears up for a comeback, as the top-ranked female amateur eyes NCAA wins and major awards. The NCAA Championship unfolds at a new venue, the renovated Omni La Costa Resort in California, adding a fresh touch to a time-honored tradition.

Participation and Expectations

The U.S. Amateur runner-up gets a coveted spot in the Masters at Augusta, while the Augusta National Women’s Amateur event braces for another round of intense competition. College golf looks to stabilize its ranking and scoring systems, while the reigning U.S. Amateur champion looks to defend his title amidst mounting expectations.

Changes and Challenges

The National Golf Invitational and conference realignment hint at a reshaping of college golf. Wake Forest, with its retooled lineup, aims to defend its title. Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, after a strong performance, sets his sights on major awards. The Haskins and Annika Awards stand ready to recognize the year’s top college golfers. The U.S. Women’s Amateur will unfold at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

More Highlights to Follow

Hazeltine National Golf Club is prepped to host the U.S. Amateur. Stanford boasts a strong recruiting class, including a remarkable young golfer, set to further uplift the team. Golf Canada introduces the Canadian Collegiate Invitational, granting the winner an exemption to play in the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open.

North Carolina’s golf team, the Arnold Palmer Cup, and an under-the-radar golfer from Boston University, Christy Chen, offer more anticipation in the amateur golf realm. The year promises to be packed with golfing highlights, as both seasoned and emerging golfers vie for honors and create moments of sportive brilliance.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

