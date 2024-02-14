2024 GNCC Season Preview: Riders to Watch and Big Buck Event Details

The 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season is shaping up to be an exhilarating ride, with major team changes and rider moves setting the stage for a fiercely competitive year. The anticipation for the upcoming Big Buck GNCC event in South Carolina is palpable, as riders like Steward Baylor, Thad Duvall, Jordan Ashburn, Ricky Russell, Josh Strang, Liam Draper, Angus Riordan, and more prepare to battle it out.

Advertisment

Riders to Watch in the 2024 GNCC Season

Ricky Russell faced a rollercoaster of highs and lows in the 2023 season, but despite the struggles, he consistently proved to be one of the fastest racers on the track. His determination and raw talent will make him a force to be reckoned with in 2024.

Grant Baylor, the quiet and enigmatic figure of the sport, has been making waves by winning the last two AMA National Enduro Championships. Known for making his move late in the race, Grant's unpredictability and skill will keep fans on the edge of their seats this season.

Advertisment

Josh Strang, the seasoned Australian veteran, ended the 2023 season with a decisive win and is now switching to a Sherco for the 2024 season. His impressive track record and ability to adapt make him a top contender to watch.

New Faces and Rising Stars

Johnny Girroir, a New England rider and 2021 XC2 champion, had a successful 2023 season and is looking to build on that momentum in 2024. With his steady performance and growing confidence, he's poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming races.

Advertisment

Angus Riordan, a XC2 class racer, finished second in the class in 2023 despite having better overall finishes than the champion. His resilience and determination to improve will make him a fascinating competitor to follow in the 2024 season.

2024 Big Buck GNCC Event: Schedule and Key Details

The much-anticipated Big Buck GNCC event in South Carolina is set to take place on April 20th and 21st. With its challenging terrain and unpredictable weather conditions, the event will test the mettle of even the most seasoned riders. Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates as the race day approaches.

As the 2024 GNCC season kicks off, fans can expect a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship from the world's top off-road motorcycle racers. With its captivating blend of human endurance and high-octane action, the GNCC series continues to enthrall audiences and redefine the boundaries of motorsports.