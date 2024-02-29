2024 Formula One Season Ignites: Red Bull's Dominance, Ferrari's Revival, and Hamilton's Future Unfolds

Main Storyline: Consumed as we have been by the Christian Horner affair and Lewis Hamilton's leap into the arms of Ferrari in 2025, it feels like the new Formula One season is already weeks old. However, all these soundbites, as juicy as they have been, finally fall into the turbulent air of racing cars at the opening grand prix of 2024 in Bahrain.

Last week's test around the same Sakhir circuit delivered a withering judgment on those crossing fingers for a more competitive year. F1's longest season spans a record 24 races, two more than took place last year. As Carlos Sainz observed after signing off with the quickest time on the third day, albeit in qualifying trim, 24 races "will feel a bit much" if Red Bull's new car sustains over another season the gains it made across the winter.

Team Dynamics and Developments

There was some encouragement during Friday's first practice with Verstappen grumbling about down shift issues and a car jumping all over the place. Practice is not the race, of course, and Verstappen does love a moan. A gusting wind, to which Sakhir is prone, and somewhat warmer conditions than in the race, which takes place in the early evening, were perhaps factors.

Or perhaps the quasi-zero sidepod design adopted this year after being discarded by Mercedes was playing up. The shrinkage is not total but sufficient to raise eyebrows. The new design is predicated on improved cooling and air flow. The difference to the abandoned Mercedes is in the clever radiator and brake duct packaging beneath the covers. This has allowed Red Bull to scoop out more space around the rear of the car, which creates even more downforce than last season's winner.

Challengers on the Rise

If that's the bad news, the good news is that Ferrari appears to have cured the car's appetite for gorging on rubber when carrying a fuller fuel load. The Ferrari has always been quick over a qualifying lap, but performance drained rapidly as the tyres went off on long runs. Following a radical programme of revisions estimated at 95 percent change by team principal Fred Vasseur, the drivers report a car that is just as quick over a single lap and much more compliant over longer distances.

Mercedes too are in a much healthier place than a year ago. The wholly redesigned car with a new chassis and suspension architecture has delivered pretty much the performance suggested by the simulations, which amounts to a eureka moment after two seasons desperately trying to work out why the track and the sim were so far apart.

Looking Ahead: Hamilton and Alonso's Moves

Hamilton's Ferrari announcement has set the driver market ablaze. Fernando Alonso's hand went straight up to announce his candidacy as Hamilton's replacement, cheekily observing that of the three world champions on the grid, only one is available to Mercedes next year. Alonso provided the only counterpoint to Verstappen's dominance in the early part of 2023, posting five podium finishes in his first six races with Aston Martin.

Since Aston Martin appear to have fallen victim to McLaren's resurgence, a move up the road to Brackley from Silverstone makes sense for Alonso and would appeal to Mercedes given the promise of instant returns that comes with the two-time world champion. Against that, Mercedes believe they have in their possession the next wonder boy, 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has skipped F3 altogether to race in F2 with Prema this season after winning in F4 in 2022 and regional formulas in Europe and the Middle East last year.