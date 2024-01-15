en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

2024 FISU Ski Orienteering Championship: Switzerland and Sweden Lead the Charge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
2024 FISU Ski Orienteering Championship: Switzerland and Sweden Lead the Charge

The 2024 FISU World University Championship Ski Orienteering event, currently taking place in Leiderheide, Switzerland, has already witnessed fierce competition and electrifying performances, with a number of races completed and more on the horizon. A pause in the action was taken on Sunday 14 January, ahead of the middle distance event on Monday, and the sprint relay scheduled for Tuesday.

Switzerland Emerges as a Force

Switzerland has emerged as a dominant force in the competition, clinching half of the twelve medals awarded in the first two days. The Swiss athletes’ impressive performance has not only elevated the level of competition but also ignited the home crowd, making the championship a resounding success for both the organizers and the Swiss supporters.

Highlights from the Men’s Sprint and Pursuit

In the men’s sprint event, it was Jonatan Ståhl from Sweden who claimed gold, followed by Switzerland’s own Nicola Müller who bagged silver, and Finland’s Aapo Viippola who finished third. The men’s pursuit saw Müller rising to the occasion and capturing the gold, with Viippola settling for silver, and another Swiss competitor, Jan Lauenstein, securing bronze. In a surprising turn of events, Ståhl, the men’s sprint gold medalist, did not start the men’s pursuit race.

Women’s Events Paint a Tale of Dominance

The women’s races were dominated by Sweden’s Elin Schagerström. Schagerström put up a stellar performance, clinching gold in both the sprint and pursuit events. Switzerland’s Eliane Deininger showed her mettle by securing two silver medals, while Norway’s Synne Strand took home the bronze in the sprint event.

As the Ski Orienteering Championship progresses, the world watches, eagerly anticipating the thrills that the middle distance and sprint relay events are sure to deliver.

0
Sports Switzerland
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
16 seconds ago
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
At Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, the 20th week of the FAZ Super League witnessed Sensational Zanaco FC finding their footing with a significant 2-1 victory over Trident FC. The win ended Zanaco’s six-game streak without a victory, which included three draws and three defeats. Zanaco’s Resurgence The triumph was particularly crucial for Zanaco, who are
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
IRS Gears Up for Tax Season Amid Inflation Changes; Global Tensions Simmer
1 min ago
IRS Gears Up for Tax Season Amid Inflation Changes; Global Tensions Simmer
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
5 mins ago
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Blue Jays and Other Teams Eyeing Cy Young Winner Blake Snell
30 seconds ago
Blue Jays and Other Teams Eyeing Cy Young Winner Blake Snell
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
41 seconds ago
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
45 seconds ago
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
13 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
17 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
22 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
32 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
33 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
33 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
34 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
42 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
46 seconds
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
34 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app