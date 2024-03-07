2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Ignites in Argentina: Prado, Herlings, Gajser Eye Historic Titles

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship is set to roar into action with its opening round in Villa La Angostura, marking an electrifying start to the 20-GP season. This event, a favorite among the MXGP community for its scenic Andean backdrop and warm local hospitality, promises an intense competition among the world's best riders.

Groundbreaking Start to the Season

For the first time in MXGP history, two five-time World Champions, Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser, will compete together at the season opener, both vying for an unprecedented sixth title. Unlike previous years, neither Herlings nor Gajser is the reigning champion, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation. Jorge Prado, carrying the number one plate, is set to defend his title against a highly competitive field. The inclusion of the RAM Qualifying Races for championship points, a rule change introduced last season, is expected to add a strategic element to the race weekend.

Riders to Watch

Aside from the much-anticipated clash between Herlings, Gajser, and Prado, the championship will showcase a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents. Frenchman Romain Febvre, runner-up in last year’s championship, remains a strong contender, continuing his quest for a second world crown. Jeremy Seewer, joining Febvre in the Kawasaki Racing Team, aims to convert his five silver medals into gold. Glenn Coldenhoff and rookie Roan van de Moosdjik, representing Fantic Factory Racing, are also among the riders to watch, with Coldenhoff eyeing a historic win across five different motorcycle brands.

Teams Gear Up for Victory

As teams finalize their preparations, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are looking to make a strong start to the season, aiming for podium finishes and extending their success in the MX2 Manufacturer's World Championship. Meanwhile, the Monster Energy Triumph Racing team, with riders Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan, is set to debut in the MX2 class, bringing fresh competition to the series. With the championship spanning 20 rounds, every race will be crucial in the battle for the 2024 title.

This year's MXGP kickoff in Argentina not only promises high-octane action but also sets the stage for a historic season. With legends of the sport and promising new talents on the grid, the championship is poised for unprecedented excitement and drama. As riders and teams gear up for the opener, the motocross community eagerly anticipates the unfolding of one of the most competitive seasons in the history of the sport.