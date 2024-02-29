2024 F1 Season Opener: Bahrain GP Shifts to Saturday Start, Ricciardo Leads FP1 Amid Ramadan Schedule

The 2024 Formula 1 season has officially commenced under the floodlights of the Bahrain International Circuit, marking a significant shift in the traditional race weekend format. Amid the commencement of Ramadan, the Bahrain Grand Prix has been moved to a Saturday, prompting a restructured schedule that started with the first practice session on Thursday. Daniel Ricciardo, driving for Visa Cash App RB (VCARB), showcased his prowess by clocking the fastest lap in FP1, setting a high bar for the competition.

Advertisment

Ramadan Reschedules Race Weekend

In an unprecedented move, the Bahrain Grand Prix has adjusted its schedule to respect the beginning of Ramadan. Traditionally held from Friday to Sunday, this year's event sees all activities, including practice sessions, qualifying, and the main race, moved one day earlier. This adjustment not only respects the cultural significance of Ramadan but also introduces a new dynamic to the race weekend, challenging teams and drivers to adapt quickly.

Ricciardo Sets the Pace

Advertisment

Daniel Ricciardo emerged as the fastest driver in the first practice session, signaling a strong start for Visa Cash App RB in the 2024 season. The Australian driver's performance has set expectations high for the rest of the weekend, with the second practice session well underway and qualifying on the horizon. Ricciardo's success in FP1 is a testament to both his skill and his team's preparation for the challenges this unique weekend presents.

Implications for the Season Ahead

The shift in the race weekend schedule for the Bahrain Grand Prix is just the beginning of what promises to be an exhilarating season. With 24 races on the calendar, including several affected by the Ramadan schedule, teams and drivers will need to demonstrate flexibility and resilience. As the season progresses, the ability to adapt to different circumstances could become a critical factor in the championship battle. This weekend's performance by Daniel Ricciardo and his team could set the tone for a highly competitive and unpredictable season.