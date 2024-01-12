en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lithuania

2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace

As the spotlight fell on the glittering ice, a stunning spectacle of athletic prowess and artistic elegance unfolded. The reigning champions, Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise of Italy, demonstrated their dominance in the world of figure skating at the 2024 European Championships. Draped in dazzling pink and turquoise sequined costumes, they skated to the iconic tunes of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ and Phil Collins’ ‘Against All Odds’, scoring an impressive 86.80 points.

The Thrilling Rivalry

However, the victory was not easily achieved. The British duo of Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, last year’s silver medalists, trailed closely behind by a mere 1.60 points. The rivalry between these two teams has been a riveting storyline this season, with the British pair triumphing at the NHK Trophy and the Italians gaining the upper hand at the ISU Grand Prix Final.

The Dark Horse

Lithuanian skaters Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius emerged as the dark horse, bagging the third spot with a score of 80.73 points. Their performance, characterized by a unique blend of technical proficiency and emotive storytelling, delighted the local audience and cemented their place in the competition.

Men’s Figure Skating: A Preview

In the men’s figure skating competition, all eyes are on the 22-year-old defending champion from France, Adam Siao Him Fa. Ahead of the free skate final on Friday, he leads the pack with a 2.96 point advantage over Lukas Britschgi from Switzerland, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

0
Lithuania Skating Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lithuania

See more
4 mins ago
KTU Researchers Develop Method to Recycle Surgical Masks into Hydrogen-Rich Syngas
Researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) and the Lithuanian Energy Institute have made a significant stride in sustainable waste management by developing a method to recycle used surgical masks into synthetic gas (syngas) with a high hydrogen content. This breakthrough comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the generation of
KTU Researchers Develop Method to Recycle Surgical Masks into Hydrogen-Rich Syngas
Voices from the Past: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up' Revives Lost Stories of Jewish Teens
18 hours ago
Voices from the Past: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up' Revives Lost Stories of Jewish Teens
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
23 hours ago
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
10 hours ago
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein Resurrects Lost Voices of Jewish Teens in Graphic Novel 'When I Grow Up'
11 hours ago
Ken Krimstein Resurrects Lost Voices of Jewish Teens in Graphic Novel 'When I Grow Up'
PointPay: Pioneering the Crypto Banking Revolution
17 hours ago
PointPay: Pioneering the Crypto Banking Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
16 seconds
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
18 seconds
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
33 seconds
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
2 mins
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
2 mins
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
2 mins
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
3 mins
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
3 mins
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
3 mins
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app