2024 Estes Park Duck Race Seeks Sponsors: $20,000 in Prizes & Support for 63 Charities

As the Estes Park Duck Race Festival gears up for its 36th year on May 4, 2024, the call for sponsors rings out, promising significant support for over 60 local non-profits and a bounty of prizes for race winners. The festival, a cornerstone event in the Estes Valley, relies on the generosity of sponsors to fund a prize pool that includes $20,000 in cash and a luxurious stay in an Explorer Cabin at Camp Hale, ensuring the lion's share of duck adoption fees directly benefits participating organizations.
Empowering Charities Through Community Engagement
Bill Solms, the 2024 Duck Race Sponsorship Chair, emphasizes the importance of sponsor contributions, highlighting the race's role as the largest single fundraiser in the Estes Valley. With four levels of sponsorship available, businesses have a variety of options to support the event, from cash donations to in-kind services. Notably, Poppy's Pizza and Grill and Mama Rose's Restaurant have stepped up as the Named Sponsor, setting a commendable example of community support.
A Festival of Fun and Philanthropy
The Duck Race Festival is more than just a race; it's a community gathering filled with music, entertainment, and activities for all ages. Held at iconic locations throughout Estes Park, the event draws crowds from across Colorado, making it a prime opportunity for sponsors to gain visibility. Major sponsors enjoy a plethora of benefits, from social media shoutouts to the chance to have a personalized "Sponsor Duck" compete in the race.
Longstanding Tradition, Lasting Impact
Since its inception in 1989, the Rotary Duck Race Festival has returned over $3.2 million to local charities, underscoring its significant impact on the Estes Valley community. With each duck adoption, charities receive a substantial portion of the proceeds, bolstering their efforts to make a difference in the lives of residents. As the 2024 race approaches, sponsors are urged to commit by March 31 to ensure their place in this esteemed tradition of giving back.