2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf

In an anticipation-filled announcement, the 2024 DP World Tour golf season is set to captivate audiences across the globe with a melange of 45 events on the Race to Dubai. The season commences with a fresh entry, the Dubai Invitational, launching the International Swing from January 11-14. This new addition to the golf calendar is the seventh event of the season.

The Majors and Rolex Series

As the season unfurls, the Men’s Major Golf Championships will command the spotlight, starting with the revered Masters at Augusta National from April 11-14. The U.S. PGA Championship follows suit in May, leading to the U.S. Open in June, and culminating with The Open at Royal Troon in July.

Complementing the majors, the Rolex Series events, the premium category of the DP World Tour, begin their journey with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January. The Series continues its narrative through four other distinct events as the year progresses.

Introducing New Phases and Tournaments

2024’s Race to Dubai introduces three innovative phases. The first, five ‘Global Swings’, then a ‘Back 9’, and finally, two ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’. Adding to the freshness are new tournaments, with the Dubai Invitational and the Bahrain Championship taking center stage. Moreover, several tournaments are set to experience date changes, adding an element of surprise to the season.

2024 Paris Games and OWGR Changes

The Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, a part of the 2024 Paris Games, will be held at Le Golf National from August 1-4, adding an exhilarating dimension to the season. In addition to the tournaments and events, significant amendments are being made to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system. These adjustments include a new points distribution curve for smaller fields, and a multi-win benefit for those players achieving multiple wins within a 52-week period.

As the golf world awaits the start of the season, all eyes are on Rory McIlroy. The golfer will commence his season in Dubai, aiming for his first major championship since 2014. McIlroy’s participation in the first PGA Tour event remains unconfirmed, but he is set to partake in two DP World Tour events in Dubai in January, followed by a start on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach in February. With aspirations to clinify the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai for a third consecutive year, and a potential fourth FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, McIlroy’s journey will be closely watched.