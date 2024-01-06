2024 Dakar Rally Starts Amid Chaos: Injuries and Delays Mar Opening Stage

The 2024 Dakar Rally’s inaugural stage, hosted in the cascading dunes of Saudi Arabia, was marked by a series of unexpected incidents causing significant disruptions to the event. The 405km timed run from Jeddah to Al Henakiyah, traditionally a test of nerves and machine resilience, evolved into an ordeal of emergency responses and adjustments.

Unfortunate Accidents Mar Opening Stage

Ambitions were dashed early on when Hero rider Joaquim Rodrigues met with an unfortunate accident at the 82km mark. Fellow competitors Joan Barreda and Sebastian Buhler showcased true sportsmanship as they halted their race to assist Rodrigues. The severity of the crash necessitated the intervention of an evacuation helicopter, marking a somber moment on the dusty trails.

Car Category Race Halted

Adding to the day’s unexpected events, the car category race was temporarily halted due to an incident involving Overdrive driver Baud and a spectator near the start line. The incident caused a delay in the start time, pushing it from 10:15am to 11:15am local time. The injured spectator was promptly provided medical assistance and transported to a nearby hospital.

Confusion and Delays

The incidents were preceded by confusion even before the race commenced. Century driver Brian Baragwanath was unable to start on time, leading to Baud starting the timed section and subsequently causing the accident with the spectator. The confusion didn’t end there. It extended its claws into the official timekeeping, affecting the organizers’ table in the press room at the Al Henakiyah bivouac.

Despite the tumultuous start, the race resumed, with Audi’s Stephane Peterhansel setting the pace, recording the best time at the initial 38km checkpoint. As the dust settles on an eventful day, the competitors and organizers alike will be hoping for smoother rides in the forthcoming stages of the rally.

