2024 Dakar Rally: A Dramatic Start with Triumphs and Setbacks

The 2024 Dakar Rally, one of the most grueling and challenging off-road races globally, commenced with a wave of drama, excitement, and unexpected turns. Ross Branch of the Indian team Hero MotoSports kicked off the rally with a triumphant win in Stage 1, claiming the overall lead in the opening event of the World Rally Raid Championship W2RC.

Highs and Lows of the Opening Stage

The first stage of the rally held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, tested the mettle of the competitors with its extreme terrains, complex navigation, and longer stages. On one hand, Branch secured his fourth career Dakar stage win, finishing significantly ahead of his closest competitor, Ricky Brabec from Honda. However, the stage also saw the end of the rally for Hero MotoSports’ Joaquim Rodrigues and Indian privateer Ashish Raorane due to mishaps.

Crashes and Setbacks

Rodrigues experienced a crash that resulted in a broken thumb and a brief loss of consciousness. Fortunately, he escaped severe injuries. Prologue winner Tosha Schareina also had to bow out of the competition after a crash that fractured his arm. Raorane’s comeback to Dakar after a three-year hiatus ended abruptly with a crash that broke his collarbone, leading to an urgent return to India for surgery.

Car Category Surprises

In the car category, the eventful opening stage also had its share of surprises. Guillaume De Mevius from Overdrive Racing won Stage 1, while rally favorites Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb faced punctures impacting their times significantly, pushing them to 22nd and 19th place finishes respectively.

Perseverance Amid Challenges

Despite the physical difficulties, several riders showcased their indomitable spirit. Indian rider Harith Noah, part of the Sherco squad, completed the stage battling cramps and a severe headache. Hero MotoSports’ riders Joan Barreda Bort and Sebastian Buhler finished the stage in 13th and 19th places respectively, promising a competitive rally ahead.