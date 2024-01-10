2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites

The anticipation for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, a pinnacle event in the horse-racing calendar, is palpable. Kicking off on March 12, the festival promises four days of high-drama horse racing, with seven races each day. Thousands of spectators are expected to descend upon the famous Cheltenham Racecourse to witness the drama and high-quality racing that the festival is renowned for. The highlight of last year’s festival was the victory of Galopins Des Champs in the Gold Cup, with jockey Paul Townend at the helm. This year, eyes are on Constitution Hill, trained by Nicky Henderson, as it aims for back-to-back victories in the Champion Hurdle.

Galopin Des Champs: Defending the Crown

Galopin Des Champs, last year’s Gold Cup victor, is set to defend his title this year. Following a triumphant run at the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, the horse, ridden by jockey Paul Townend, is slated to return to the track to defend his Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup crown on Saturday, February 3. Townend is eager to ride him again and is optimistic about their chances at the upcoming races.

Fastorslow: The Challenger

Fastorslow, trained by Martin Brassil, is another contender for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Brassil is considering entering him in both the Irish Gold Cup and the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase. Brassil, who decided to sidestep the Savills Chase, is not one to shy away from a challenge, expressing his eagerness to take on Galopin Des Champs once again. Brassil was impressed by Galopin Des Champs’ recent victory, which has further solidified his status as the favorite at the Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham Festival: More Than Just Racing

Beyond the racing, the Cheltenham Festival is an event rich in tradition and culture. Each day of the festival has a specific theme, including Champion Day, Ladies Day, St Patrick’s Thursday, and the crowning Gold Cup day. Coverage of the event will be aired live by talkSPORT, with additional updates and reactions on talkSPORT.com. The festival will also be broadcast on ITV. As the festival nears, betting interest is on the rise, with Galopin Des Champs, Fastorslow, Shishkin, and Gerry Colombe amongst the favorites.