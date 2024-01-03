2024 BMW G 310 R: A balance of Performance, Style, and Affordability

The BMW G 310 R, a small displacement sportbike, renowned for its balance of performance, style, and affordability, moves into its ninth year without a major overhaul. The 2024 model is a testament to the principle ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, featuring upgrades that include Euro 5 engine compliance, electronic throttle control with Idle Speed Control, and adjustable hand levers for brake and clutch.

Under the Hood

The G 310 R is powered by a water-cooled 313 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 34 horsepower and 20.6 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, enabling the motorcycle to hit a top speed of 88 MPH. Despite being BMW’s smallest displacement motorcycle, it offers an engaging and capable riding experience, making it suitable for new riders or as a primary bike.

Design and Features

The 2024 G 310 R’s design emphasizes a compact and aerodynamic structure. Customizable seating options and a high-contrast LCD display are integrated into the design. The motorcycle features LED lighting for enhanced visibility and a slip and assist clutch for smooth gear changes. The chassis, constructed with tubular steel, employs a space frame and cast aluminum wheels. The suspension system provides ample travel, ensuring comfort during urban rides.

Safety and Pricing

Braking is managed by Bybre calipers, with ABS as standard, contributing to the motorcycle’s decent safety systems. However, the G 310 R could benefit from adjustable suspension and traction control for enhanced stability and control. Priced at $5,190, the BMW G 310 R competes with similar offerings such as Suzuki’s GSX250R ABS and Kawasaki’s Z400 ABS, asserting its position in the market through its balance of performance, style, and affordability.