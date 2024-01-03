en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

2024 BMW G 310 R: A balance of Performance, Style, and Affordability

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
2024 BMW G 310 R: A balance of Performance, Style, and Affordability

The BMW G 310 R, a small displacement sportbike, renowned for its balance of performance, style, and affordability, moves into its ninth year without a major overhaul. The 2024 model is a testament to the principle ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, featuring upgrades that include Euro 5 engine compliance, electronic throttle control with Idle Speed Control, and adjustable hand levers for brake and clutch.

Under the Hood

The G 310 R is powered by a water-cooled 313 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 34 horsepower and 20.6 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, enabling the motorcycle to hit a top speed of 88 MPH. Despite being BMW’s smallest displacement motorcycle, it offers an engaging and capable riding experience, making it suitable for new riders or as a primary bike.

Design and Features

The 2024 G 310 R’s design emphasizes a compact and aerodynamic structure. Customizable seating options and a high-contrast LCD display are integrated into the design. The motorcycle features LED lighting for enhanced visibility and a slip and assist clutch for smooth gear changes. The chassis, constructed with tubular steel, employs a space frame and cast aluminum wheels. The suspension system provides ample travel, ensuring comfort during urban rides.

Safety and Pricing

Braking is managed by Bybre calipers, with ABS as standard, contributing to the motorcycle’s decent safety systems. However, the G 310 R could benefit from adjustable suspension and traction control for enhanced stability and control. Priced at $5,190, the BMW G 310 R competes with similar offerings such as Suzuki’s GSX250R ABS and Kawasaki’s Z400 ABS, asserting its position in the market through its balance of performance, style, and affordability.

0
Automotive Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
23 mins ago
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
In a significant rebound from the pandemic-induced slump, General Motors (GM) reported a 14.1% increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. This marks the company’s best performance since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues began impacting the industry. The total sales for GM reached approximately 2.6 million vehicles, compared to
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
39 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
40 mins ago
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
31 mins ago
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
31 mins ago
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
32 mins ago
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
23 seconds
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
32 seconds
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
32 seconds
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
51 seconds
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
54 seconds
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
59 seconds
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
1 min
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
1 min
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
1 min
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
40 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app