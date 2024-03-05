2024 All Southwest District Girls Basketball Teams Announced: Martin, Alexander Win Ohio Ms. Basketball

The Southwest District has unveiled its 2024 All Southwest District Girls Basketball Teams, highlighting the exceptional talent of Bryn Martin from Springboro and Dee Alexander from Purcell Marian by awarding them Ohio Ms. Basketball. The selection, determined by the Southwest District members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association, emphasizes the players' outstanding performances and contributions to their teams.

Spotlight on Excellence

Bryn Martin, a junior at Springboro, has had an outstanding season, leading the Great Western Ohio Conference with an average of 20.8 points per game. Not only did she surpass the 1,000-point milestone this season, but she also set a personal record by scoring 33 points in a game against Northmont. Dee Alexander, in her junior year at Purcell Marian, dominated the Miami Valley Conference with a 60.4% field goal percentage and was pivotal in her team's 22-game winning streak, propelling them toward a potential third consecutive state championship.

Distinguished Coaching

Among the honored is Mason's Rob Matula, named Coach of the Year in his final season before retirement. Under his leadership, Mason secured a 20-2 regular season record and clinched their sixth Greater Miami Conference championship. Antoine Sain of Northridge was also recognized for transforming the Polar Bears into contenders, achieving a program record for regular season wins.

Future Stars Shine

The announcement also highlights the future of girls basketball in the Southwest District, with first-team honorees like Kailee Bransford of Mount Notre Dame and Selena Frost of West Carrollton showcasing the depth of talent in the region. These players, along with others recognized in second and third teams, represent the promising future of Ohio's high school basketball.

This year's selections not only celebrate individual achievements but also underscore the collective effort and competitive spirit driving high school basketball in Ohio. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on these remarkable athletes and coaches as they continue to set new benchmarks and inspire the next generation of players.