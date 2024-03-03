2024 AFL Season Preview: Challenges and Prospects for Eight Teams Struggling to Shine

With 2024 AFL season fast approaching, fans and analysts alike are diving deep into the prospects of various teams, especially those facing uphill battles. Guardian Australia's ladder predictor offers a comprehensive look into the teams expected to struggle, including insights into coaching strategies, player injuries, and potential comebacks.

Coaching Changes and Team Dynamics

Teams like West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne have seen significant changes in their coaching staff, bringing fresh perspectives to their strategies. Adam Simpson's calm demeanor amidst challenges and Alastair Clarkson's focus on leveraging first-round picks highlight the varied approaches teams are taking to overcome recent setbacks.

Player Injuries and Return Strategies

Injuries have played a crucial role in shaping the teams' prospects. Key players like Jy Simpkin from North Melbourne and James Blanck from Hawthorn face extended periods off the field, forcing coaches to rethink their game plans. The impact of these injuries on team performance cannot be understated, emphasizing the need for depth in squad talent.

Looking Forward: The Path to Improvement

Despite the challenges, there is a sense of optimism for the future. Teams like Essendon and Adelaide are banking on their young talents to mature and make significant impacts. Moreover, the addition of experienced coaches like Damien Hardwick at Gold Coast Suns hints at potential turnarounds in team fortunes. However, the journey ahead is fraught with uncertainty, and the 2024 season will be a true test of resilience for these teams.

As the AFL season approaches, the focus on team dynamics, player health, and coaching strategies will intensify. While some teams are predicted to struggle, the unpredictable nature of sports leaves room for surprises. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, hoping for a season filled with unexpected turnarounds and inspiring comebacks.