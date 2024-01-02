en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts

The year 2024 promises to be an eventful one for the racing game community, with an array of developments on the horizon. The Gran Turismo World Series, derailed by pandemic-induced disruptions, is slated to roar back to life with more live events. With Italy being a potential venue, the series is expected to eclipse its 2019 record of six events. Concurrently, negotiations with the FIA to regain official certification for the event are underway. Unfortunately, Gran Turismo Sport fans will have to contend with the shutdown of online services, impacting multiplayer mode and other features, although the single-player mode will still be playable offline.

Anticipated Releases and Uncertain Futures

The much-awaited sequel from Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games, Assetto Corsa 2, is set to hit the market in Q2 2024. The game, powered by a new in-house developed engine, has kept fans on tenterhooks with the details of its content still under wraps. After several setbacks, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is also expected to launch this year, featuring a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island and with pre-launch updates and a closed beta in progress.

A PlayStation Upgrade on the Horizon?

Ultra-hardcore racing sim fans are keeping an eye on the status of Rennsport, which remains uncertain. Despite missing its milestones and being limited to the beta stage with a scarce selection of cars and tracks, its association with the official esports venture ESL R1 keeps the hope alive. In the console landscape, rumors are rife about a potential PlayStation 5 Pro console following the successful launch of the PS5 Slim. With semiconductor shortages rectified, an upgraded console boasting enhanced features like 8K 120fps and real-time ray tracing could be on the cards, similar to the PS4 Pro upgrade.

The Week Ahead and the Challenges Beyond

The first week of 2024 rolls out a slew of new PS5 and PS4 games. Titles like Truck Drag Racing Legends, Horror & Sports Pinball, Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck, and Shivering Stone offer a diverse mix of truck racing, themed pinball machines, Speedway Racing, Speedtruck Racing, and an environmental sliding puzzle game. However, the releases do not include any new PSVR 2 games. The gaming landscape of 2024, while pregnant with possibilities, also grapples with the potential slowdown in big budget game releases due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and industry layoffs. As the industry stands at a critical juncture, gaming giants need to keep players engaged with robust releases, setting the stage for a year of surprises and challenges for the gaming world.

0
Gaming Sports
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases

By BNN Correspondents

LEGO Ushers in the New Year with an Array of Sets for Adult Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Square Enix's 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles

By Salman Khan

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Revisiting Aerith's Fate

By BNN Correspondents

Gaming in 2024: PlayStation Plus Update, Game Releases, and Tips ...
@Gaming · 8 hours
Gaming in 2024: PlayStation Plus Update, Game Releases, and Tips ...
heart comment 0
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta

By Salman Khan

MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
Unlocking Riches in the Virtual World: Farlight 84’s Redeem Codes

By BNN Correspondents

Unlocking Riches in the Virtual World: Farlight 84's Redeem Codes
Canine Gamer: Shiba Inu to Attempt Speedrun at AGDQ

By Salman Khan

Canine Gamer: Shiba Inu to Attempt Speedrun at AGDQ
Gaming Industry: Reflecting on 2023’s Triumphs and Anticipating 2024’s Excitements

By Salman Khan

Gaming Industry: Reflecting on 2023's Triumphs and Anticipating 2024's Excitements
Latest Headlines
World News
Y.S. Sharmila to Contest in 2024 Elections: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
2 mins
Y.S. Sharmila to Contest in 2024 Elections: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
MEC Reagan Allen Reflects on South Africa's Crime Rates and Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
MEC Reagan Allen Reflects on South Africa's Crime Rates and Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Philippines Strives to Exit FATF's 'Grey List' Amidst Global Anti-Money Laundering Efforts
2 mins
Philippines Strives to Exit FATF's 'Grey List' Amidst Global Anti-Money Laundering Efforts
Indian Authorities Ban Pro-Pakistan Group in Ongoing Kashmir Conflict
3 mins
Indian Authorities Ban Pro-Pakistan Group in Ongoing Kashmir Conflict
Inez da Gama: A Beacon of Dedication in Nursing Inspiring the Next Generation
4 mins
Inez da Gama: A Beacon of Dedication in Nursing Inspiring the Next Generation
Philippines Strives to Exit FATF Graylist for Economic Stability
7 mins
Philippines Strives to Exit FATF Graylist for Economic Stability
The Rock's Surprise Return to RAW Overshadows Jinder Mahal's Comeback
7 mins
The Rock's Surprise Return to RAW Overshadows Jinder Mahal's Comeback
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets' Historic Treble Victory and The Times Group's Digital Innovation
7 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets' Historic Treble Victory and The Times Group's Digital Innovation
DIG Sani Mohammed: The Man Steering Nigerian Chess Towards Grandmaster Status
8 mins
DIG Sani Mohammed: The Man Steering Nigerian Chess Towards Grandmaster Status
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
56 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
6 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
7 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
7 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
7 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
7 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
8 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
8 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
9 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app