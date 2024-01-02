2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts

The year 2024 promises to be an eventful one for the racing game community, with an array of developments on the horizon. The Gran Turismo World Series, derailed by pandemic-induced disruptions, is slated to roar back to life with more live events. With Italy being a potential venue, the series is expected to eclipse its 2019 record of six events. Concurrently, negotiations with the FIA to regain official certification for the event are underway. Unfortunately, Gran Turismo Sport fans will have to contend with the shutdown of online services, impacting multiplayer mode and other features, although the single-player mode will still be playable offline.

Anticipated Releases and Uncertain Futures

The much-awaited sequel from Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games, Assetto Corsa 2, is set to hit the market in Q2 2024. The game, powered by a new in-house developed engine, has kept fans on tenterhooks with the details of its content still under wraps. After several setbacks, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is also expected to launch this year, featuring a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island and with pre-launch updates and a closed beta in progress.

A PlayStation Upgrade on the Horizon?

Ultra-hardcore racing sim fans are keeping an eye on the status of Rennsport, which remains uncertain. Despite missing its milestones and being limited to the beta stage with a scarce selection of cars and tracks, its association with the official esports venture ESL R1 keeps the hope alive. In the console landscape, rumors are rife about a potential PlayStation 5 Pro console following the successful launch of the PS5 Slim. With semiconductor shortages rectified, an upgraded console boasting enhanced features like 8K 120fps and real-time ray tracing could be on the cards, similar to the PS4 Pro upgrade.

The Week Ahead and the Challenges Beyond

The first week of 2024 rolls out a slew of new PS5 and PS4 games. Titles like Truck Drag Racing Legends, Horror & Sports Pinball, Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck, and Shivering Stone offer a diverse mix of truck racing, themed pinball machines, Speedway Racing, Speedtruck Racing, and an environmental sliding puzzle game. However, the releases do not include any new PSVR 2 games. The gaming landscape of 2024, while pregnant with possibilities, also grapples with the potential slowdown in big budget game releases due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and industry layoffs. As the industry stands at a critical juncture, gaming giants need to keep players engaged with robust releases, setting the stage for a year of surprises and challenges for the gaming world.