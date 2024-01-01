en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

2024: A Thrilling Year in Global Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
2024: A Thrilling Year in Global Sports

The year 2024 ushers in a barrage of thrilling sports events on a global scale, with some of the world’s most renowned athletes vying for triumph across a plethora of disciplines. This year’s sports calendar is a testament to the indomitable spirit of competition, perseverance, and skill.

Football Glory on the Horizon

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, initially set for 2023 in Ivory Coast, has been rescheduled to early 2024 due to weather conditions. Egyptian football maestro Mohamed Salah is on a quest for redemption following the National team’s defeat in the 2022 final, adding a layer of intrigue to the event.

Tennis: A Battle of Titans

The tennis world is bracing for a landmark moment at the Australian Open. The spotlight falls on Novak Djokovic who is gunning for his 25th Grand Slam title, a feat that could potentially eclipse Margaret Court’s record. Simultaneously, Rafael Nadal is set to mark his return from an injury layoff that spanned a year, while Aryna Sabalenka is primed to defend her title in the women’s division.

Rugby, Boxing, and American Football

In the realm of rugby, the Six Nations Championship sees Ireland, the previous Grand Slam victors, gearing up for a challenging opening match in Marseille. Meanwhile, England’s women’s team is seeking to capitalize on their 2023 Grand Slam success. Over in the boxing ring, Tyson Fury is slated to vie for the undisputed heavyweight champion title in a much-awaited bout in Saudi Arabia. The 58th Super Bowl, hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, features the Kansas City Chiefs with eyes on the prize, complete with a halftime show headlined by Usher.

Formula One, Golf, and Cricket

The 2024 Formula One season is set to be a game-changer, introducing a record 24 races and six sprint races. Defending champion Max Verstappen and his team, Red Bull, are the hot favorites once again. In the world of golf, Jon Rahm is poised to defend his Masters title with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler providing stiff competition, and a potential comeback from Tiger Woods adding to the anticipation. Women’s cricket is set to gain more visibility, with England playing more matches in more venues.

Finally, in football, the Women’s Champions League final is set to be held in Bilbao, with Chelsea being English hopes following Arsenal’s early defeat. Manchester City, fresh off a successful season, faces a promising draw in the Champions League, with the aim to retain their title.

0
Africa Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambia's Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?

By Momen Zellmi

Africa in 2023: A Year of Political Transformation and Challenges

By Nitish Verma

Chad Advances in Land Management and Territorial Planning

By BNN Correspondents

Somaliland President's Ethiopian Visit Follows Historic Agreement to Resume Dialogue

By Saboor Bayat

Imminent Famine Threatens Ethiopia's Tigray Region: Urgent Action Need ...
@Africa · 40 mins
Imminent Famine Threatens Ethiopia's Tigray Region: Urgent Action Need ...
heart comment 0
Botswana and Namibia Unite to Combat Rising Elephant Poaching

By Nitish Verma

Botswana and Namibia Unite to Combat Rising Elephant Poaching
Climate Crisis Overshadowed: A Review of Under-Recognized Events in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Crisis Overshadowed: A Review of Under-Recognized Events in 2023
Ladysmith Floods: Over 20 Dead, 4 Missing in KwaZulu-Natal Disaster

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ladysmith Floods: Over 20 Dead, 4 Missing in KwaZulu-Natal Disaster
Historic Dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland: A Beacon of Hope for Resolution

By Justice Nwafor

Historic Dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland: A Beacon of Hope for Resolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2023: A Test of Endurance and Resilience
18 seconds
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2023: A Test of Endurance and Resilience
Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
28 seconds
Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Assets Worth 1.64 Crore INR
31 seconds
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Assets Worth 1.64 Crore INR
Zambia's Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?
34 seconds
Zambia's Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?
Hong Kong's Public Health Landscape: A Year of Progress and Challenges
50 seconds
Hong Kong's Public Health Landscape: A Year of Progress and Challenges
Taiwan's 2024 Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Rising Tensions
56 seconds
Taiwan's 2024 Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Rising Tensions
Toronto Raptors' Performance Woes: A Need for Change
2 mins
Toronto Raptors' Performance Woes: A Need for Change
ISRO's Triumphant Start to 2024: Launch of India's First X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite
3 mins
ISRO's Triumphant Start to 2024: Launch of India's First X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite
Ottawa Senators Triumph in NHL Game: Chabot's Return and Forsberg's Brilliance Lead to Victory
3 mins
Ottawa Senators Triumph in NHL Game: Chabot's Return and Forsberg's Brilliance Lead to Victory
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
13 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
46 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app